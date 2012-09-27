U.S. President Barack Obama waves to supporters at the end of an election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

KENT, Ohio President Barack Obama flubbed a line during a campaign speech on Wednesday, mistakenly saying he wanted to export U.S. jobs, before correcting himself and jokingly blaming Republican rival Mitt Romney.

In the middle of remarks to an enthusiastic crowd in the battleground state of Ohio, Obama was describing a five-point plan to boost employment and lay a "stronger foundation" for the U.S. economy when he stumbled at a crucial word.

"I want to see us export more jobs," Obama said, before catching himself quickly and saying, "Export more products."

"Excuse me," he exclaimed, drawing laughter. "I was channeling my opponent there for a second."

Obama frequently derides Romney, a former private equity executive, for being a "pioneer" of outsourcing jobs to other countries. With unemployment levels above 8 percent, both men are trying to convince voters they have the better plan to create jobs and boost the economy at home.

