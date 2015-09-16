WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama told U.S. business leaders on Wednesday he expects to make progress on climate and investment issues during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House next week.

Obama said he continues to see the peaceful, orderly rise of China as being in the U.S. interest, and said the United States needs to convince China to stop pursuing protectionist policies and avoid confrontations with its smaller neighbors. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)