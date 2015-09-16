WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday called for vigilance by the U.S. government and
business on cybersecurity, saying that the Internet is under
threat on several levels.
"The vulnerabilities are significant and they're being
exploited by not just state actors, but also non-state actors,
criminal gangs, at an accelerated pace," he said at a conference
convened by the Business Roundtable, a Washington lobbying
groups for corporate chief executives.
"So this is something that from a national security
perspective and from an business perspective we're going to have
to continue to concentrate on," the president said.
