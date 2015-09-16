WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama urged the U.S. Congress on Wednesday to avoid a government shutdown, which some conservative Republicans have been threatening if federal funding was not cut off for the women's healthcare group Planned Parenthood.

The group faces allegations, which it denies, that it improperly sold fetal tissue after abortions. Some Republicans have said that unless funding for Planned Parenthood was cut, they would not support new spending measures needed to keep the government running after the end of the federal fiscal year in 15 days. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Grant McCool)