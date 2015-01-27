NEW DELHI Jan 27 U.S. President Barack Obama
said he applied pressure on allies such as Saudi Arabia on human
rights issues but has to balance that pressure with immediate
concerns about terrorism and regional stability.
Obama was speaking in an interview with news network CNN
broadcast on Tuesday.
"With all the other countries we work with, what I have
found effective is to apply steady, consistent pressure, even as
we are getting business done that needs to get done," he said.
"And often times that makes some of our allies
uncomfortable. It makes them frustrated, sometimes we have to
balance our need to speak to them about human rights issues with
immediate concerns that we have in terms of countering terrorism
or dealing with regional stability."
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel)