* Obama cuts short India trip for 4-hour Saudi stop
* Accompanied by Republican foreign policy veterans
* Likely to discuss Syria, IS, Iran and oil - expert
(Adds background about James Baker and other U.S.-Saudi foreign
policy issues)
By Roberta Rampton
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 President Barack Obama will
fly a 30-member delegation, including top officials and
respected Republican foreign policy veterans, to Riyadh on
Tuesday to meet Saudi Arabia's new King Salman as the crisis in
neighboring Yemen continues to boil.
The hastily scheduled trip to pay respects following the
death last week of King Abdullah underscores a strengthening
U.S.-Saudi alliance that extends beyond oil interests to
regional security.
Cutting short a three-day trip to India,
Obama's visit comes as Washington struggles with worsening
strife in the Middle East and counts Saudi Arabia among its few
steady partners in a campaign against Islamic State militants
who have seized swathes of Iraq and Syria.
Obama is slated to arrive in Riyadh at 3:25 p.m local time
(1225 GMT), and will leave around four hours later.
Following Abdullah's death last Friday, Obama will try to
get relations off to a smooth start with Salman, who takes power
after a period of sometimes tense relations between Washington
and Riyadh.
Obama will bring with him Republican elder statesmen James
Baker, secretary of state in the George H.W. Bush
administration, Republican Senator John McCain who leads the
Senate Armed Services committee, and several other Republican
foreign policy leaders from past administrations.
Baker is revered among Gulf Arabs, particularly in Saudi
Arabia and Kuwait, for his role in orchestrating the alliance
against Saddam Hussein in 1990-91.
YEMEN HEADACHE
The U.S. security headache worsened last week with the take
over of Yemen's government by Iran-backed rebels - a setback to
U.S. efforts to contain al Qaeda militants there and to limit
the regional influence of Shi'ite Iran.
The Yemen government's collapse will be of deep concern to
Saudi Arabia because of the long border they share and because
of the advance of Iran, Sunni Saudi Arabia's main regional
rival.
Saudi Arabia's role in rallying Arab support for action with
Western countries against Islamic State militants has won praise
in Washington, which with other Western nations also values the
kingdom as an important market for defence equipment.
The leaders are likely to discuss Syria, Iran and oil
prices, said Simon Henderson, an expert on U.S.-Saudi relations
at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
"The most interesting question for President Obama will be
whether King Salman and his team of advisers have an order of
priority that differs from King Abdullah's," Henderson wrote in
a comment on Monday.
IMPATIENCE WITH WASHINGTON
Despite an alliance between the two countries that has long
been a cornerstone of U.S. Middle East policy, Riyadh has made
clear its impatience with the Obama administration's failure to
do more to oust Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and its anxiety
over U.S.-led efforts to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran.
This added to a sense among Saudi rulers that Obama was
neglecting old Arab allies, most notably with the U.S.
abandonment of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak when he was
toppled by mass protests in early 2011.
Saudi Arabia remains unhappy with Obama's resistance to
large-scale U.S. arming of the mainstream Syrian rebels.
The booming domestic energy sector has the United States
less reliant on Saudi oil supplies. But the kingdom's
willingness to keep oil output high despite tumbling global oil
prices has bolstered the U.S. economy and U.S. efforts to
pressure oil producers Russia and Iran with economic sanctions.
Still looming, however, is the prospect of a nuclear deal
with Iran, which would be major legacy achievement for Obama but
which Saudi Arabia worries could help strengthen Tehran's
influence in the region.
U.S.-Saudi relations improved after Obama made a
fence-mending visit to Riyadh last March.
Obama's Secretary of State John Kerry and CIA Director John
Brennan will be part of Tuesday's delegation, as will top Obama
advisers Susan Rice and Lisa Monaco.
Other Republicans in the large delegation will include Brent
Scowcroft, national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford
and George H.W. Bush, and Condoleezza Rice, secretary of state
for President George W. Bush.
Also included are former national security advisers Sandy
Berger of the Clinton administration and Stephen Hadley from the
George W. Bush White House.
