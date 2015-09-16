UPDATE 7-Oil falls as concern grows over battle of OPEC vs U.S. shale
* Saudi Arabia says to "do whatever it takes" to balance markets
OBAMA SAYS UNDERSTANDS SOME STATES AND COUNTIES WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN OTHERS BY OZONE RULES
* Saudi Arabia says to "do whatever it takes" to balance markets
WASHINGTON, May 9 U.S. President Donald Trump will not make a decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement until after he returns from the May 26-27 Group of Seven summit, the White House said Tuesday.