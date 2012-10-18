U.S. President Barack Obama is joined onstage by first lady Michelle Obama and his daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia (R) after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North... REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WASHINGTON Washington exclusive Sidwell Friends School, where President Barack Obama's daughters are students, was briefly evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious telephone call, the school said.

The private Quaker school evacuated buildings on its Wisconsin Avenue campus in northwest Washington after the call, it said. Obama's daughters Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, are Sidwell students.

"After an investigation by law enforcement, it was determined that no risk was present. Students and employees have now returned to class," the school said in a statement on its website.

Sidwell Friends, which groups students from kindergarten to 12th grade, gave no details about the telephone call. Two law enforcement sources said that all had been cleared at the school.

