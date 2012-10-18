'Wonder Woman' could lift Time Warner shares 20 pct -Barron's
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON Oct 18 Washington exclusive Sidwell Friends School, where President Barack Obama's daughters are students, was briefly evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious telephone call, the school said.
The private Quaker school evacuated buildings on its Wisconsin Avenue campus in northwest Washington after the call, it said. Obama's daughters Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, are Sidwell students.
"After an investigation by law enforcement, it was determined that no risk was present. Students and employees have now returned to class," the school said in a statement on its website.
Sidwell Friends, which groups students from kindergarten to 12th grade, gave no details about the telephone call. Two law enforcement sources said that all had been cleared at the school.
LONDON, June 4 Facebook said it wanted to make its social media platform a "hostile environment" for terrorists in a statement issued after attackers killed seven people in London and prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to demand action from internet firms.