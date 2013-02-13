WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday the United States needed to do more to fight
climate change and told Congress he would do so by executive
action if it failed to pursue a market-based system to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions.
"I urge this Congress to pursue a bipartisan, market-based
solution to climate change, like the one John McCain and Joe
Lieberman worked on together a few years ago," Obama said,
according to the text of his address provided by the White
House.
"But if Congress won't act soon to protect future
generations, I will. I will direct my cabinet to come up with
executive actions we can take, now and in the future, to reduce
pollution, prepare our communities for the consequences of
climate change, and speed the transition to more sustainable
sources of energy," he said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jim
Loney)