By Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 President Barack Obama will
describe his plan for spurring the economy in his State of the
Union address on Tuesday, offering proposals for investments in
infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy and education, a
senior administration official said on Saturday.
In the annual presidential address to Congress, Obama plans
to show he has not lost sight of the economic woes of
middle-class Americans - issues that dominated the 2012 election
campaign but have been overshadowed recently by efforts to cut
the deficit, overhaul immigration laws and curb gun violence.
"The potential success of his second term is hugely
dependent on the rate at which the economy grows," said Ruy
Teixeira, a political scientist with the liberal-leaning Center
for American Progress.
"There's no problem the Democrats have that can't be solved
with faster growth. Conversely, there's not much they'll be able
to do if growth stays slow."
In a speech to House of Representatives Democrats earlier
this week, Obama previewed how he would make job creation a
focus of the televised State of the Union address, usually
viewed by tens of millions.
"It means that we're focused on education and that every
young person is equipped with the skills they need to compete in
the 21st century," he told his fellow Democrats.
"It means that we've got an energy agenda that can make us
less dependent on foreign oil, but also that we're cultivating
the kind of clean energy strategy that will maintain our
leadership well into the future," he said.
There were no details on Saturday on the new initiatives for
infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy and education,
elements first reported by the New York Times.
But any new spending will face tough opposition from
Republicans in Congress who are focused on cutting spending and
reducing the deficit.
Obama has urged Congress to take steps to postpone harsh
government spending cuts slated to take effect on March 1, and
the White House took pains on Friday to describe how the cuts
would affect ordinary Americans' lives.
Obama has said he is willing to cut a "big deal" with
Republicans to trim spending on the Medicare and Social Security
programs for the elderly, but has insisted in ending
long-standing tax breaks for oil companies, private equity firms
and corporate jet owners to create more revenue for government.
But a strong jobs message will appeal more to Americans,
said Elisabeth Jacobs, who studies domestic social policy at the
Brookings Institution think tank.
"Four out of five Americans have been impacted by job loss -
either through their own or a family member's or friend's job
loss," Jacobs said in a blog post, citing data from a recent
Rutgers University study.
"Many viewers are still struggling with the consequences of
the Great Recession, and will be looking for their president to
offer a governing vision that speaks to their kitchen-table
worries," she said.