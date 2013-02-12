* Analysts say Obama has a year to meet legislative goals
* Republicans will resist new spending without deficit plan
* Focus on the economy
* Supporters looking for details on climate change, gay
rights
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Feb 12 President Barack Obama will
give his State of the Union address on Tuesday with one eye on
the political calendar as time ticks down on his bid to advance
an agenda that will help shape his White House legacy.
Just three months after winning re-election on Nov. 6, the
Democratic president has a narrow window to push through policy
priorities on the economy, immigration reform, and gun control.
Analysts say he has roughly a year before Washington turns
its attention to the 2014 mid-term elections, which could sweep
more Republicans into Congress and accelerate the subsequent
"lame duck" status that defines presidents who are not running
for office again.
"He basically has a year for major legislative
accomplishments because after the first year you get into the
mid-term elections, which will partially be a referendum on his
presidency," said Michele Swers, an associate professor of
American government at Georgetown University.
Obama's speech at 9:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday (0200 GMT
Wednesday) will be a chance for the president to build momentum
within that tight time frame.
"I don't want to say it's the last important speech he's
going to give, but the window for a second-term president is
fairly narrow," said Tony Fratto, a White House spokesman under
former Republican President George W. Bush.
With unemployment still high and massive "sequester"
spending cuts looming, administration officials say Obama will
use the address before a television audience of millions to
press Congress to support his proposals to boost the economy.
The White House is eager to show Obama's commitment to the
economy is as great as it is to immigration and gun reforms, and
he is expected to spend most of his speech reviving a theme that
dominated his 2012 campaign: helping the middle class.
"You will hear ... an outline from him for his plan to
create jobs and grow the middle class," White House spokesman
Jay Carney said on Monday.
"His principal preoccupation as president has been the need
to first reverse the devastating decline in our economy and then
set it on a trajectory where it's growing in a way that helps
the middle class, makes it more secure, and makes it expand."
ECONOMY, LEGACY
The likelihood of passing new short-term economic
initiatives that require government spending in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives is low, said
Jeffrey Bergstrand, a finance professor at the University of
Notre Dame and a former Federal Reserve economist.
"What will probably surface is something similar to what he
proposed in 2011 and never got through," he said, referring to
proposals that would give grants to state and local governments
as well as boost spending on infrastructure and research.
Obama is also expected to call for comprehensive trade talks
with the 27-nation European Union.
The White House has signaled Obama will urge U.S. investment
in infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy and education,
despite Republican opposition to increased government spending
and a political divide over how to tame the U.S. budget deficit.
Obama's advisers argue that his push for immigration reform
is also an economic issue, and momentum for change is stronger
there than it is for the president's other policy priorities.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American who is
championing immigration reform - albeit with a more restrictive
process of legalization than Obama supports - is slated to give
his party's response to Obama's speech.
The debate over immigration will also play out in the
balconies of the House of Representatives, where non-lawmakers
will sit to listen to the speech. Representative Luis Gutierrez
of Illinois plans to bring a man who is fighting deportation as
his guest to the speech.
Prospects for success on gun control are in doubt, but the
president is likely to use his speech to seek more support for
proposals he laid out last month after the Newtown, Connecticut,
school-shooting massacre.
After giving prominent mention to the fight against climate
change and equality for gays in his inaugural address,
supporters will be disappointed if he fails to lay out details
in those two areas. Obama could advance both issues through
executive orders, circumventing Congress and doing more to
bolster his legacy.
"A second-term State of the Union is usually written with an
eye on history books and I'm sure the president is thinking
about what his legacy is going to be," said Doug Hattaway, a
Democratic strategist and former adviser to Hillary Clinton.
Iran's nuclear ambitions and the festering civil war in
Syria may present Obama with the toughest foreign policy tests
of his second term, but they are likely to receive little
attention in his speech.
He might raise concerns about cyber attacks, which have hit
a succession of major U.S. companies and government agencies in
recent months.
Obama will travel to three states in the days after his
speech to sell his proposals to the public.