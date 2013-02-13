WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
proposed on Tuesday to hike the minimum wage by more than 20
percent, invest $50 billion on crumbling roads and bridges and
spend $15 billion on a construction jobs program in a bid to
boost economic growth.
In his annual State of the Union address, Obama urged
Congress to support his plan, which would include tax and
education reforms that the administration believes would help
attract manufacturers back to the United States.
The complete cost of the program would be offset by spending
cuts and tax reforms that will be laid out in Obama's budget
proposal in the weeks ahead, senior administration officials
told reporters.