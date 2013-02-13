By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON Feb 12 President Barack Obama called
on Tuesday for a revamp of the U.S. tax code, a goal shared by
his Republican rivals, but the bid to close tax breaks enjoyed
by the wealthiest Americans and corporations face familiar
roadblocks in Congress.
Lowering the corporate tax rate while scrubbing the code of
deductions and asking the richest to pay more were among
familiar proposals outlined by Obama in his State of the Union
speech to Congress.
"Now is our best chance for bipartisan, comprehensive tax
reform that encourages job creation and helps bring down the
deficit," Obama said.
The ideas largely mirror those he pitched in his address a
year ago. Since then, Obama has won re-election campaigning on
what he has called tax fairness, while Republicans have lost
congressional seats. But even Obama's backers say they face a
tough road in the near term.
"Unless Republicans have a real 'come to Jesus moment,' it
is difficult to imagine them supporting many or any of these
provisions," said Jim Manley, a former top adviser to Senate
Democratic leader Harry Reid.
Before Democrats and Republicans can get to the full-scale
revamp of the U.S. tax code that they say they want, they must
put out several fiscal fires. The latest stand-off between the
White House and congressional Republicans is over automatic
spending cuts set to kick in on March 1.
Obama and fellow Democrats back a mix of revenue and
tailored spending cuts to avoid what is known as the
"sequester," while Republicans oppose any tax increases.
Indeed, Senator Marco Rubio, who is giving the Republican
response to Obama's speech, said his party would not agree to
new taxes.
"I hope the president will abandon his obsession with
raising taxes and instead work with us to achieve real growth in
our economy," Rubio said in excerpts of remarks released before
he spoke.
A full-scale tax code overhaul is a massive endeavor, and it
has been somewhat crowded out by issues like immigration and gun
control in recent weeks and months.
Republican Representative Dave Camp, who chairs the
tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, is working on a plan
to revamp the tax code. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max
Baucus, a Democrat, is also working on a proposal.
"It is not an issue that has much momentum behind it, but
having people like the president and Dave Camp talking about it
will help that," said Erik Smith, a former adviser to Obama who
now advises companies at Blue Engine Media.
Obama has also called for review of the corporate tax code -
including lowering the top corporate tax rate to 28 percent from
35 percent, to be paid for by closing business tax breaks.
Republicans back a lower corporate rate but have resisted
the idea of tackling it in isolation because many businesses
file taxes through the individual side of the tax code and would
be left out.
Obama also again proposed a minimum tax on offshore
earnings, aimed at spurring domestic investment and to "prevent
a race to the bottom in corporate tax rates."