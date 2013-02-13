WASHINGTON Feb 12 Here is the complete text of
President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech, as prepared
for delivery on Tuesday:
Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, fellow
citizens:
Fifty-one years ago, John F. Kennedy declared to this
Chamber that "the Constitution makes us not rivals for power but
partners for progress ... It is my task," he said, "to report
the State of the Union - to improve it is the task of us all."
Tonight, thanks to the grit and determination of the
American people, there is much progress to report. After a
decade of grinding war, our brave men and women in uniform are
coming home. After years of grueling recession, our businesses
have created over six million new jobs. We buy more American
cars than we have in five years, and less foreign oil than we
have in twenty. Our housing market is healing, our stock market
is rebounding, and consumers, patients, and homeowners enjoy
stronger protections than ever before.
Together, we have cleared away the rubble of crisis, and can
say with renewed confidence that the state of our union is
stronger.
But we gather here knowing that there are millions of
Americans whose hard work and dedication have not yet been
rewarded. Our economy is adding jobs - but too many people still
can't find full-time employment. Corporate profits have rocketed
to all-time highs - but for more than a decade, wages and
incomes have barely budged.
It is our generation's task, then, to reignite the true
engine of America's economic growth - a rising, thriving middle
class.
It is our unfinished task to restore the basic bargain that
built this country - the idea that if you work hard and meet
your responsibilities, you can get ahead, no matter where you
come from, what you look like, or who you love.
It is our unfinished task to make sure that this government
works on behalf of the many, and not just the few; that it
encourages free enterprise, rewards individual initiative, and
opens the doors of opportunity to every child across this great
nation.
The American people don't expect government to solve every
problem. They don't expect those of us in this chamber to agree
on every issue. But they do expect us to put the nation's
interests before party. They do expect us to forge reasonable
compromise where we can. For they know that America moves
forward only when we do so together; and that the responsibility
of improving this union remains the task of us all.
Our work must begin by making some basic decisions about our
budget - decisions that will have a huge impact on the strength
of our recovery.
Over the last few years, both parties have worked together
to reduce the deficit by more than $2.5 trillion - mostly
through spending cuts, but also by raising tax rates on the
wealthiest 1 percent of Americans. As a result, we are more
than halfway towards the goal of $4 trillion in deficit
reduction that economists say we need to stabilize our
finances.
Now we need to finish the job. And the question is, how?
In 2011, Congress passed a law saying that if both parties
couldn't agree on a plan to reach our deficit goal, about a
trillion dollars' worth of budget cuts would automatically go
into effect this year. These sudden, harsh, arbitrary cuts would
jeopardize our military readiness. They'd devastate priorities
like education, energy, and medical research. They would
certainly slow our recovery, and cost us hundreds of thousands
of jobs. That's why Democrats, Republicans, business leaders,
and economists have already said that these cuts, known here in
Washington as "the sequester," are a really bad idea.
Now, some in this Congress have proposed preventing only the
defense cuts by making even bigger cuts to things like education
and job training; Medicare and Social Security benefits.
That idea is even worse. Yes, the biggest driver of our
long-term debt is the rising cost of health care for an aging
population. And those of us who care deeply about programs like
Medicare must embrace the need for modest reforms - otherwise,
our retirement programs will crowd out the investments we need
for our children, and jeopardize the promise of a secure
retirement for future generations.
But we can't ask senior citizens and working families to
shoulder the entire burden of deficit reduction while asking
nothing more from the wealthiest and most powerful. We won't
grow the middle class simply by shifting the cost of health care
or college onto families that are already struggling, or by
forcing communities to lay off more teachers, cops, and
firefighters. Most Americans - Democrats, Republicans, and
Independents - understand that we can't just cut our way to
prosperity. They know that broad-based economic growth requires
a balanced approach to deficit reduction, with spending cuts and
revenue, and with everybody doing their fair share. And that's
the approach I offer tonight.
On Medicare, I'm prepared to enact reforms that will achieve
the same amount of health care savings by the beginning of the
next decade as the reforms proposed by the bipartisan
Simpson-Bowles commission. Already, the Affordable Care Act is
helping to slow the growth of health care costs. The reforms I'm
proposing go even further. We'll reduce taxpayer subsidies to
prescription drug companies and ask more from the wealthiest
seniors. We'll bring down costs by changing the way our
government pays for Medicare, because our medical bills
shouldn't be based on the number of tests ordered or days spent
in the hospital - they should be based on the quality of care
that our seniors receive. And I am open to additional reforms
from both parties, so long as they don't violate the guarantee
of a secure retirement. Our government shouldn't make promises
we cannot keep - but we must keep the promises we've already
made.
To hit the rest of our deficit reduction target, we should
do what leaders in both parties have already suggested, and save
hundreds of billions of dollars by getting rid of tax loopholes
and deductions for the well-off and well-connected. After all,
why would we choose to make deeper cuts to education and
Medicare just to protect special interest tax breaks? How is
that fair? How does that promote growth?
Now is our best chance for bipartisan, comprehensive tax
reform that encourages job creation and helps bring down the
deficit. The American people deserve a tax code that helps small
businesses spend less time filling out complicated forms, and
more time expanding and hiring; a tax code that ensures
billionaires with high-powered accountants can't pay a lower
rate than their hard-working secretaries; a tax code that lowers
incentives to move jobs overseas, and lowers tax rates for
businesses and manufacturers that create jobs right here in
America. That's what tax reform can deliver. That's what we can
do together.
I realize that tax reform and entitlement reform won't be
easy. The politics will be hard for both sides. None of us will
get 100 percent of what we want. But the alternative will cost
us jobs, hurt our economy, and visit hardship on millions of
hardworking Americans. So let's set party interests aside, and
work to pass a budget that replaces reckless cuts with smart
savings and wise investments in our future. And let's do it
without the brinksmanship that stresses consumers and scares off
investors. The greatest nation on Earth cannot keep conducting
its business by drifting from one manufactured crisis to the
next. Let's agree, right here, right now, to keep the people's
government open, pay our bills on time, and always uphold the
full faith and credit of the United States of America. The
American people have worked too hard, for too long, rebuilding
from one crisis to see their elected officials cause another.
Now, most of us agree that a plan to reduce the deficit must
be part of our agenda. But let's be clear: deficit reduction
alone is not an economic plan. A growing economy that creates
good, middle-class jobs - that must be the North Star that
guides our efforts. Every day, we should ask ourselves three
questions as a nation: How do we attract more jobs to our
shores? How do we equip our people with the skills needed to do
those jobs? And how do we make sure that hard work leads to a
decent living?
A year and a half ago, I put forward an American Jobs Act
that independent economists said would create more than one
million new jobs. I thank the last Congress for passing some of
that agenda, and I urge this Congress to pass the rest. Tonight,
I'll lay out additional proposals that are fully paid for and
fully consistent with the budget framework both parties agreed
to just 18 months ago. Let me repeat - nothing I'm proposing
tonight should increase our deficit by a single dime. It's not a
bigger government we need, but a smarter government that sets
priorities and invests in broad-based growth.
Our first priority is making America a magnet for new jobs
and manufacturing.
After shedding jobs for more than 10 years, our
manufacturers have added about 500,000 jobs over the past three.
Caterpillar is bringing jobs back from Japan. Ford is bringing
jobs back from Mexico. After locating plants in other countries
like China, Intel is opening its most advanced plant right here
at home. And this year, Apple will start making Macs in America
again.
There are things we can do, right now, to accelerate this
trend. Last year, we created our first manufacturing innovation
institute in Youngstown, Ohio. A once-shuttered warehouse is
now a state-of-the art lab where new workers are mastering the
3D printing that has the potential to revolutionize the way we
make almost everything. There's no reason this can't happen in
other towns. So tonight, I'm announcing the launch of three more
of these manufacturing hubs, where businesses will partner with
the Departments of Defense and Energy to turn regions left
behind by globalization into global centers of high-tech jobs.
And I ask this Congress to help create a network of fifteen of
these hubs and guarantee that the next revolution in
manufacturing is Made in America.
If we want to make the best products, we also have to invest
in the best ideas. Every dollar we invested to map the human
genome returned $140 to our economy. Today, our scientists are
mapping the human brain to unlock the answers to Alzheimer's;
developing drugs to regenerate damaged organs; devising new
material to make batteries ten times more powerful. Now is not
the time to gut these job-creating investments in science and
innovation. Now is the time to reach a level of research and
development not seen since the height of the Space Race. And
today, no area holds more promise than our investments in
American energy.
After years of talking about it, we are finally poised to
control our own energy future. We produce more oil at home than
we have in 15 years. We have doubled the distance our cars will
go on a gallon of gas, and the amount of renewable energy we
generate from sources like wind and solar - with tens of
thousands of good, American jobs to show for it. We produce more
natural gas than ever before - and nearly everyone's energy bill
is lower because of it. And over the last four years, our
emissions of the dangerous carbon pollution that threatens our
planet have actually fallen.
But for the sake of our children and our future, we must do
more to combat climate change. Yes, it's true that no single
event makes a trend. But the fact is, the 12 hottest years on
record have all come in the last 15. Heat waves, droughts,
wildfires, and floods - all are now more frequent and
intense. We can choose to believe that Superstorm Sandy, and the
most severe drought in decades, and the worst wildfires some
states have ever seen were all just a freak coincidence. Or we
can choose to believe in the overwhelming judgment of science -
and act before it's too late.
The good news is, we can make meaningful progress on this
issue while driving strong economic growth. I urge this Congress
to pursue a bipartisan, market-based solution to climate change,
like the one John McCain and Joe Lieberman worked on together a
few years ago. But if Congress won't act soon to protect future
generations, I will. I will direct my Cabinet to come up with
executive actions we can take, now and in the future, to reduce
pollution, prepare our communities for the consequences of
climate change, and speed the transition to more sustainable
sources of energy.
Four years ago, other countries dominated the clean energy
market and the jobs that came with it. We've begun to change
that. Last year, wind energy added nearly half of all new power
capacity in America. So let's generate even more. Solar energy
gets cheaper by the year - so let's drive costs down even
further. As long as countries like China keep going all-in on
clean energy, so must we.
In the meantime, the natural gas boom has led to cleaner
power and greater energy independence. That's why my
Administration will keep cutting red tape and speeding up new
oil and gas permits. But I also want to work with this Congress
to encourage the research and technology that helps natural gas
burn even cleaner and protects our air and water.
Indeed, much of our new-found energy is drawn from lands and
waters that we, the public, own together. So tonight, I propose
we use some of our oil and gas revenues to fund an Energy
Security Trust that will drive new research and technology to
shift our cars and trucks off oil for good. If a non-partisan
coalition of CEOs and retired generals and admirals can get
behind this idea, then so can we. Let's take their advice and
free our families and businesses from the painful spikes in gas
prices we've put up with for far too long. I'm also issuing a
new goal for America: let's cut in half the energy wasted by our
homes and businesses over the next twenty years. The states with
the best ideas to create jobs and lower energy bills by
constructing more efficient buildings will receive federal
support to help make it happen.
America's energy sector is just one part of an aging
infrastructure badly in need of repair. Ask any CEO where they'd
rather locate and hire: a country with deteriorating roads and
bridges, or one with high-speed rail and internet; high-tech
schools and self-healing power grids. The CEO of Siemens America
- a company that brought hundreds of new jobs to North Carolina
- has said that if we upgrade our infrastructure, they'll bring
even more jobs. And I know that you want these job-creating
projects in your districts. I've seen you all at the
ribbon-cuttings.
Tonight, I propose a "Fix-It-First" program to put people to
work as soon as possible on our most urgent repairs, like the
nearly 70,000 structurally deficient bridges across the
country. And to make sure taxpayers don't shoulder the whole
burden, I'm also proposing a Partnership to Rebuild America that
attracts private capital to upgrade what our businesses need
most: modern ports to move our goods; modern pipelines to
withstand a storm; modern schools worthy of our children. Let's
prove that there is no better place to do business than the
United States of America. And let's start right away.
Part of our rebuilding effort must also involve our housing
sector. Today, our housing market is finally healing from the
collapse of 2007. Home prices are rising at the fastest pace in
six years, home purchases are up nearly 50 percent, and
construction is expanding again.
But even with mortgage rates near a 50-year low, too many
families with solid credit who want to buy a home are being
rejected. Too many families who have never missed a payment and
want to refinance are being told no. That's holding our entire
economy back, and we need to fix it. Right now, there's a bill
in this Congress that would give every responsible homeowner in
America the chance to save $3,000 a year by refinancing at
today's rates. Democrats and Republicans have supported it
before. What are we waiting for? Take a vote, and send me that
bill. Right now, overlapping regulations keep responsible young
families from buying their first home. What's holding us
back? Let's streamline the process, and help our economy grow.
These initiatives in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure,
and housing will help entrepreneurs and small business owners
expand and create new jobs. But none of it will matter unless we
also equip our citizens with the skills and training to fill
those jobs. And that has to start at the earliest possible age.
Study after study shows that the sooner a child begins
learning, the better he or she does down the road. But today,
fewer than 3 in 10 four year-olds are enrolled in a high-quality
preschool program. Most middle-class parents can't afford a few
hundred bucks a week for private preschool. And for poor kids
who need help the most, this lack of access to preschool
education can shadow them for the rest of their lives.
Tonight, I propose working with states to make high-quality
preschool available to every child in America. Every dollar we
invest in high-quality early education can save more than seven
dollars later on - by boosting graduation rates, reducing teen
pregnancy, even reducing violent crime. In states that make it
a priority to educate our youngest children, like Georgia or
Oklahoma, studies show students grow up more likely to read and
do math at grade level, graduate high school, hold a job, and
form more stable families of their own. So let's do what works,
and make sure none of our children start the race of life
already behind. Let's give our kids that chance.
Let's also make sure that a high school diploma puts our
kids on a path to a good job. Right now, countries like Germany
focus on graduating their high school students with the
equivalent of a technical degree from one of our community
colleges, so that they're ready for a job. At schools like
P-Tech in Brooklyn, a collaboration between New York Public
Schools, the City University of New York, and IBM, students will
graduate with a high school diploma and an associate degree in
computers or engineering.
We need to give every American student opportunities like
this. Four years ago, we started Race to the Top - a competition
that convinced almost every state to develop smarter curricula
and higher standards, for about 1 percent of what we spend on
education each year. Tonight, I'm announcing a new challenge to
redesign America's high schools so they better equip graduates
for the demands of a high-tech economy. We'll reward schools
that develop new partnerships with colleges and employers, and
create classes that focus on science, technology, engineering,
and math - the skills today's employers are looking for to fill
jobs right now and in the future.
Now, even with better high schools, most young people will
need some higher education. It's a simple fact: the more
education you have, the more likely you are to have a job and
work your way into the middle class. But today, skyrocketing
costs price way too many young people out of a higher education,
or saddle them with unsustainable debt.
Through tax credits, grants, and better loans, we have made
college more affordable for millions of students and families
over the last few years. But taxpayers cannot continue to
subsidize the soaring cost of higher education. Colleges must do
their part to keep costs down, and it's our job to make sure
they do. Tonight, I ask Congress to change the Higher Education
Act, so that affordability and value are included in determining
which colleges receive certain types of federal aid. And
tomorrow, my Administration will release a new "College
Scorecard" that parents and students can use to compare schools
based on a simple criteria: where you can get the most bang for
your educational buck.
To grow our middle class, our citizens must have access to
the education and training that today's jobs require. But we
also have to make sure that America remains a place where
everyone who's willing to work hard has the chance to get ahead.
Our economy is stronger when we harness the talents and
ingenuity of striving, hopeful immigrants. And right now,
leaders from the business, labor, law enforcement, and faith
communities all agree that the time has come to pass
comprehensive immigration reform.
Real reform means strong border security, and we can build
on the progress my Administration has already made - putting
more boots on the southern border than at any time in our
history, and reducing illegal crossings to their lowest levels
in 40 years.
Real reform means establishing a responsible pathway to
earned citizenship - a path that includes passing a background
check, paying taxes and a meaningful penalty, learning English,
and going to the back of the line behind the folks trying to
come here legally.
And real reform means fixing the legal immigration system to
cut waiting periods, reduce bureaucracy, and attract the
highly-skilled entrepreneurs and engineers that will help create
jobs and grow our economy.
In other words, we know what needs to be done. As we speak,
bipartisan groups in both chambers are working diligently to
draft a bill, and I applaud their efforts. Now let's get this
done. Send me a comprehensive immigration reform bill in the
next few months, and I will sign it right away.
But we can't stop there. We know our economy is stronger
when our wives, mothers, and daughters can live their lives free
from discrimination in the workplace, and free from the fear of
domestic violence. Today, the Senate passed the Violence
Against Women Act that Joe Biden originally wrote almost 20
years ago. I urge the House to do the same. And I ask this
Congress to declare that women should earn a living equal to
their efforts, and finally pass the Paycheck Fairness Act this
year.
We know our economy is stronger when we reward an honest
day's work with honest wages. But today, a full-time worker
making the minimum wage earns $14,500 a year. Even with the tax
relief we've put in place, a family with two kids that earns the
minimum wage still lives below the poverty line. That's
wrong. That's why, since the last time this Congress raised the
minimum wage, nineteen states have chosen to bump theirs even
higher.
Tonight, let's declare that in the wealthiest nation on
Earth, no one who works full-time should have to live in
poverty, and raise the federal minimum wage to $9.00 an hour.
This single step would raise the incomes of millions of working
families. It could mean the difference between groceries or the
food bank; rent or eviction; scraping by or finally getting
ahead. For businesses across the country, it would mean
customers with more money in their pockets. In fact, working
folks shouldn't have to wait year after year for the minimum
wage to go up while CEO pay has never been higher. So here's an
idea that Governor Romney and I actually agreed on last year:
let's tie the minimum wage to the cost of living, so that it
finally becomes a wage you can live on.
Tonight, let's also recognize that there are communities in
this country where no matter how hard you work, it's virtually
impossible to get ahead. Factory towns decimated from years of
plants packing up. Inescapable pockets of poverty, urban and
rural, where young adults are still fighting for their first
job. America is not a place where chance of birth or
circumstance should decide our destiny. And that is why we need
to build new ladders of opportunity into the middle class for
all who are willing to climb them.
Let's offer incentives to companies that hire Americans
who've got what it takes to fill that job opening, but have been
out of work so long that no one will give them a chance. Let's
put people back to work rebuilding vacant homes in run-down
neighborhoods. And this year, my Administration will begin to
partner with 20 of the hardest-hit towns in America to get these
communities back on their feet. We'll work with local leaders to
target resources at public safety, education, and housing. We'll
give new tax credits to businesses that hire and invest. And
we'll work to strengthen families by removing the financial
deterrents to marriage for low-income couples, and doing more to
encourage fatherhood - because what makes you a man isn't the
ability to conceive a child; it's having the courage to raise
one.
Stronger families. Stronger communities. A stronger
America. It is this kind of prosperity - broad, shared, and
built on a thriving middle class - that has always been the
source of our progress at home. It is also the foundation of our
power and influence throughout the world.
Tonight, we stand united in saluting the troops and
civilians who sacrifice every day to protect us. Because of
them, we can say with confidence that America will complete its
mission in Afghanistan, and achieve our objective of defeating
the core of al Qaeda. Already, w have brought home 33,000 of our
brave servicemen and women. This spring, our forces will move
into a support role, while Afghan security forces take the
lead. Tonight, I can announce that over the next year, another
34,000 American troops will come home from Afghanistan. This
drawdown will continue. And by the end of next year, our war in
Afghanistan will be over.
Beyond 2014, America's commitment to a unified and sovereign
Afghanistan will endure, but the nature of our commitment will
change. We are negotiating an agreement with the Afghan
government that focuses on two missions: training and equipping
Afghan forces so that the country does not again slip into
chaos, and counter-terrorism efforts that allow us to pursue the
remnants of al Qaeda and their affiliates.
Today, the organization that attacked us on 9/11 is a shadow
of its former self. Different al Qaeda affiliates and extremist
groups have emerged - from the Arabian Peninsula to Africa. The
threat these groups pose is evolving. But to meet this threat,
we don't need to send tens of thousands of our sons and
daughters abroad, or occupy other nations. Instead, we will need
to help countries like Yemen, Libya, and Somalia provide for
their own security, and help allies who take the fight to
terrorists, as we have in Mali. And, where necessary, through a
range of capabilities, we will continue to take direct action
against those terrorists who pose the gravest threat to
Americans.
As we do, we must enlist our values in the fight. That is
why my Administration has worked tirelessly to forge a durable
legal and policy framework to guide our counterterrorism
operations. Throughout, we have kept Congress fully informed of
our efforts. I recognize that in our democracy, no one should
just take my word that we're doing things the right way. So, in
the months ahead, I will continue to engage with Congress to
ensure not only that our targeting, detention, and prosecution
of terrorists remains consistent with our laws and system of
checks and balances, but that our efforts are even more
transparent to the American people and to the world.
Of course, our challenges don't end with al Qaeda. America
will continue to lead the effort to prevent the spread of the
world's most dangerous weapons. The regime in North Korea must
know that they will only achieve security and prosperity by
meeting their international obligations. Provocations of the
sort we saw last night will only isolate them further, as we
stand by our allies, strengthen our own missile defense, and
lead the world in taking firm action in response to these
threats.
Likewise, the leaders of Iran must recognize that now is the
time for a diplomatic solution, because a coalition stands
united in demanding that they meet their obligations, and we
will do what is necessary to prevent them from getting a nuclear
weapon. At the same time, we will engage Russia to seek further
reductions in our nuclear arsenals, and continue leading the
global effort to secure nuclear materials that could fall into
the wrong hands - because our ability to influence others
depends on our willingness to lead.
America must also face the rapidly growing threat from
cyber-attacks. We know hackers steal people's identities and
infiltrate private e-mail. We know foreign countries and
companies swipe our corporate secrets. Now our enemies are also
seeking the ability to sabotage our power grid, our financial
institutions, and our air traffic control systems. We cannot
look back years from now and wonder why we did nothing in the
face of real threats to our security and our economy.
That's why, earlier today, I signed a new executive order
that will strengthen our cyber defenses by increasing
information sharing, and developing standards to protect our
national security, our jobs, and our privacy. Now, Congress must
act as well, by passing legislation to give our government a
greater capacity to secure our networks and deter attacks.
Even as we protect our people, we should remember that
today's world presents not only dangers, but opportunities. To
boost American exports, support American jobs, and level the
playing field in the growing markets of Asia, we intend to
complete negotiations on a Trans-Pacific Partnership. And
tonight, I am announcing that we will launch talks on a
comprehensive Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership
with the European Union - because trade that is free and fair
across the Atlantic supports millions of good-paying American
jobs.
We also know that progress in the most impoverished parts of
our world enriches us all. In many places, people live on little
more than a dollar a day. So the United States will join with
our allies to eradicate such extreme poverty in the next two
decades: by connecting more people to the global economy and
empowering women; by giving our young and brightest minds new
opportunities to serve and helping communities to feed, power,
and educate themselves; by saving the world's children from
preventable deaths; and by realizing the promise of an AIDS-free
generation.
Above all, America must remain a beacon to all who seek
freedom during this period of historic change. I saw the power
of hope last year in Rangoon - when Aung San Suu Kyi welcomed an
American President into the home where she had been imprisoned
for years; when thousands of Burmese lined the streets, waving
American flags, including a man who said, "There is justice and
law in the United States. I want our country to be like that."
In defense of freedom, we will remain the anchor of strong
alliances from the Americas to Africa; from Europe to Asia. In
the Middle East, we will stand with citizens as they demand
their universal rights, and support stable transitions to
democracy. The process will be messy, and we cannot presume to
dictate the course of change in countries like Egypt; but we can
- and will - insist on respect for the fundamental rights of all
people. We will keep the pressure on a Syrian regime that has
murdered its own people, and support opposition leaders that
respect the rights of every Syrian. And we will stand steadfast
with Israel in pursuit of security and a lasting peace. These
are the messages I will deliver when I travel to the Middle East
next month.
All this work depends on the courage and sacrifice of those
who serve in dangerous places at great personal risk - our
diplomats, our intelligence officers, and the men and women of
the United States Armed Forces. As long as I'm
Commander-in-Chief, we will do whatever we must to protect those
who serve their country abroad, and we will maintain the best
military in the world. We will invest in new capabilities, even
as we reduce waste and wartime spending. We will ensure equal
treatment for all service members, and equal benefits for their
families - gay and straight. We will draw upon the courage and
skills of our sisters and daughters, because women have proven
under fire that they are ready for combat. We will keep faith
with our veterans - investing in world-class care, including
mental health care, for our wounded warriors; supporting our
military families; and giving our veterans the benefits,
education, and job opportunities they have earned. And I want to
thank my wife Michelle and Dr. Jill Biden for their continued
dedication to serving our military families as well as they
serve us.
But defending our freedom is not the job of our military
alone. We must all do our part to make sure our God-given rights
are protected here at home. That includes our most fundamental
right as citizens: the right to vote. When any Americans - no
matter where they live or what their party - are denied that
right simply because they can't wait for five, six, seven hours
just to cast their ballot, we are betraying our ideals. That's
why, tonight, I'm announcing a non-partisan commission to
improve the voting experience in America. And I'm asking two
long-time experts in the field, who've recently served as the
top attorneys for my campaign and for Governor Romney's
campaign, to lead it. We can fix this, and we will. The American
people demand it. And so does our democracy.
Of course, what I've said tonight matters little if we don't
come together to protect our most precious resource - our
children.
It has been two months since Newtown. I know this is not the
first time this country has debated how to reduce gun violence.
But this time is different. Overwhelming majorities of Americans
- Americans who believe in the 2nd Amendment - have come
together around commonsense reform - like background checks that
will make it harder for criminals to get their hands on a
gun. Senators of both parties are working together on tough new
laws to prevent anyone from buying guns for resale to
criminals. Police chiefs are asking our help to get weapons of
war and massive ammunition magazines off our streets, because
they are tired of being outgunned.
Each of these proposals deserves a vote in Congress. If you
want to vote no, that's your choice. But these proposals deserve
a vote. Because in the two months since Newtown, more than a
thousand birthdays, graduations, and anniversaries have been
stolen from our lives by a bullet from a gun.
One of those we lost was a young girl named Hadiya
Pendleton. She was 15 years old. She loved Fig Newtons and lip
gloss. She was a majorette. She was so good to her friends, they
all thought they were her best friend. Just three weeks ago, she
was here, in Washington, with her classmates, performing for her
country at my inauguration. And a week later, she was shot and
killed in a Chicago park after school, just a mile away from my
house.
Hadiya's parents, Nate and Cleo, are in this chamber
tonight, along with more than two dozen Americans whose lives
have been torn apart by gun violence. They deserve a vote.
Gabby Giffords deserves a vote. The families of Newtown deserve
a vote. The families of Aurora deserve a vote.
The families of Oak Creek, and Tucson, and Blacksburg, and
the countless other communities ripped open by gun violence -
they deserve a simple vote.
Our actions will not prevent every senseless act of violence
in this country. Indeed, no laws, no initiatives, no
administrative acts will perfectly solve all the challenges I've
outlined tonight. But we were never sent here to be perfect. We
were sent here to make what difference we can, to secure this
nation, expand opportunity, and uphold our ideals through the
hard, often frustrating, but absolutely necessary work of
self-government.
We were sent here to look out for our fellow Americans the
same way they look out for one another, every single day,
usually without fanfare, all across this country. We should
follow their example.
We should follow the example of a New York City nurse named
Menchu Sanchez. When Hurricane Sandy plunged her hospital into
darkness, her thoughts were not with how her own home was faring
- they were with the twenty precious newborns in her care and
the rescue plan she devised that kept them all safe.
We should follow the example of a North Miami woman named
Desiline Victor. When she arrived at her polling place, she was
told the wait to vote might be six hours. And as time ticked by,
her concern was not with her tired body or aching feet, but
whether folks like her would get to have their say. Hour after
hour, a throng of people stayed in line in support of
her. Because Desiline is 102 years old. And they erupted in
cheers when she finally put on a sticker that read "I Voted."
We should follow the example of a police officer named Brian
Murphy. When a gunman opened fire on a Sikh temple in Wisconsin,
and Brian was the first to arrive, he did not consider his own
safety. He fought back until help arrived, and ordered his
fellow officers to protect the safety of the Americans
worshiping inside - even as he lay bleeding from twelve bullet
wounds.
When asked how he did that, Brian said, "That's just the way
we're made."
That's just the way we're made.
We may do different jobs, and wear different uniforms, and
hold different views than the person beside us. But as
Americans, we all share the same proud title:
We are citizens. It's a word that doesn't just describe our
nationality or legal status. It describes the way we're made.
It describes what we believe. It captures the enduring idea that
this country only works when we accept certain obligations to
one another and to future generations; that our rights are
wrapped up in the rights of others; and that well into our third
century as a nation, it remains the task of us all, as citizens
of these United States, to be the authors of the next great
chapter in our American story.
Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of
America.