Feb 13 Some 33.5 million Americans tuned in for
President Barack Obama's economy-focused State of the Union
speech live on television, just a slight drop from the TV
audience for his 2012 address.
According to ratings data from Nielsen on Wednesday, Obama's
speech on Tuesday night was carried live on 15 U.S. broadcast
and cable networks and was tape-delayed on Spanish-language
channel Univision.
In an assertive start to his second term, Obama urged the
sharply divided U.S. Congress to raise the minimum wage and
strive for economic fairness for Americans hit by unemployment
and four years of recession.
The TV audience for Obama's annual State of the Union
addresses has dropped off sharply since he was first elected,
from 52.4 million in 2009 to 37.7 million in 2012.
The most-watched television event in the United States is
the annual Super Bowl, which drew some 108.7 million viewers
earlier in February.
The Nielsen figures do not take into account viewers
watching online or on mobile devices.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)