WASHINGTON Jan 11 Nancy-Anne DeParle, a top
aide to President Barack Obama, is leaving the White House, a
source familiar with the matter said on Friday, marking the
latest departure of a woman from a senior post in the
administration.
DeParle, 56, a White House deputy chief of staff, was
Obama's point person on his signature healthcare overhaul in
2010. She was also a healthcare adviser to former President Bill
Clinton and headed the agency that administers Medicare and
Medicaid from 1997-2000.
DeParle's departure is for personal reasons after nearly
four years at the White House. She will leave after Obama's
second inauguration this month, The New York Times reported.
DeParle will be a guest scholar at the Brookings
Institution, the think tank's president, Strobe Talbott, said in
a message on Twitter.
Obama has come under fire for a scarcity of women among his
latest choices for his second-term Cabinet. Labor Secretary
Hilda Solis announced her resignation earlier this week.