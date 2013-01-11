WASHINGTON Jan 11 Nancy-Anne DeParle, a top aide to President Barack Obama, is leaving the White House, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, marking the latest departure of a woman from a senior post in the administration.

DeParle, 56, a White House deputy chief of staff, was Obama's point person on his signature healthcare overhaul in 2010. She was also a healthcare adviser to former President Bill Clinton and headed the agency that administers Medicare and Medicaid from 1997-2000.

DeParle's departure is for personal reasons after nearly four years at the White House. She will leave after Obama's second inauguration this month, The New York Times reported.

DeParle will be a guest scholar at the Brookings Institution, the think tank's president, Strobe Talbott, said in a message on Twitter.

Obama has come under fire for a scarcity of women among his latest choices for his second-term Cabinet. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis announced her resignation earlier this week.