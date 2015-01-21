(Adds details)
WASHINGTON Jan 21 President Barack Obama, whose
team is famous for its social media prowess, pleased tech
watchers on Tuesday with mentions of Facebook Inc's photo
sharing site Instagram and other Silicon Valley companies in his
State of the Union address.
The White House set the digital-savvy tone before the speech
even started, breaking the tradition of releasing the text of
the speech to the media under embargo, and publishing it in full
on a blogging website called Medium, launched in 2012 by the
co-founders of the social media site Twitter.
Some tech commentators quickly proclaimed the choice as
validation for new media platforms. The White House explained
its choice as a change needed to end the practice of keeping the
public "in the dark" about the text of the speech while select
people in Washington got to follow along.
In his speech, Obama focused on ideas aimed at helping
middle-class Americans. He touted the progress
already made to improve the economy.
"Some of our bedrock sectors, like our auto industry, are
booming," he said. "But there are also millions of Americans who
work in jobs that didn't even exist 10 or 20 years ago - jobs
at companies like Google, and eBay, and Tesla
."
While the nods to Silicon Valley's contributions to the
country's progress are common for Obama, the tech sphere
score-keepers were jolted by the mention of a photo-sharing
site, owned by Facebook.
"In two months, to prepare us for those missions, Scott
Kelly will begin a year-long stay in space. Good luck, Captain
- and make sure to Instagram it," Obama said, in a quote
quickly tweeted out by the White House official account, and
re-tweeted by Instagram's own Twitter account.
Workers at Instagram were surprised at the mention of their
company by Obama and cheered.
"Wait did Obama really give us a shout out!" one Instagram
employee messaged co-workers.
Kelly, a NASA astronaut, attended the speech as the guest of
First Lady Michelle Obama, and shortly after the speech posted a
photo of himself with another guest of hers, recently released
Cuban prisoner Alan Gross, in his first Instagram posting since
September 2014.
"@amikokauderer couldn't get me to Instagram but #POTUS
can," Kelly tweeted after the speech, referring to NASA public
affairs officer Amiko Kauderer.
"POTUS" refers to the President of the United States.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Ken Wills and Joyjeet
Das)