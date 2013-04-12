U.S. President Barack Obama speaks before he presents the Medal of Honor posthumously to the nephew of U.S. Army Chaplain (Captain) Emil Kapaun, for heroism during the Korean War while in the East Room of the White House, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's effective federal tax rate last year came in at 18.4 percent, the White House said on Friday in a release of his 2012 tax returns.

Obama and his wife Michelle had adjusted gross income of $608,611 last year and paid $112,214 in total taxes.

Obama has pressed for wealthy people like himself to pay a greater share in taxes.

The issue was a sticking point in his re-election campaign against Republican Mitt Romney, a wealthy former private equity executive who had an effective tax rate of 14.1 percent in 2011.

"Under the president's own tax proposals, including limitations on the value of tax preferences for high-income households, he would pay more in taxes while ensuring we cut taxes for the middle class and those trying to get in it," White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)