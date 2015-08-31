NEW YORK Aug 31 President Barack Obama will
test his wilderness survival skills with an appearance on the
television show "Running Wild" in an Alaska adventure that will
air later this year, the network NBC said on Monday.
Obama will be the first U.S. president to appear on the
show, in which British outdoor adventurer Bear Grylls takes
celebrities through grueling treks in remote forests and
mountains.
NBC made the announcement on the same day Obama began a
three-day visit to Alaska that is focused on climate change. The
network said Obama and Grylls would meet to observe the effects
of climate change on the area.
The show will be taped and will air on NBC later this year,
the network said.
Actors including Ben Stiller, Kate Winslet and Jesse Tyler
Ferguson are among those who have joined Grylls, a former
soldier with the British Special Forces (SAS), on one-on-one
expeditions that test their mental and physical endurance
skills.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Emily Stephenson)