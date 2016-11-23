WASHINGTON Nov 23 Barack Obama pardoned his
last turkey as U.S. president on Wednesday, but his daughters
should beware: he plans to continue the tradition as a private
citizen.
Obama, who leaves office in January, has followed the annual
tradition of "pardoning" a turkey every year ahead of the
Thanksgiving Day holiday, which many Americans celebrate with a
turkey dinner.
His daughters, Malia and Sasha, often join their father for
the tongue-in-cheek Rose Garden Ceremony.
Not this year.
"Of course, Thanksgiving is a family holiday as much as a
national one. So for the past seven years, I've established
another tradition: embarrassing my daughters with a corny-copia
of Dad jokes about turkeys," Obama said.
"This year they had a scheduling conflict," he deadpanned.
The president was joined in the Rose Garden by his nephews
instead. He joked that he planned to keep up the tradition
during his post presidency.
After finishing his remarks, filled with puns, the president
blessed a 40-pound (18-kg) fowl from Iowa, granting it a long
life and a pardon from appearing on an American dinner table. A
backup turkey also had its life spared. Their names: "Tot" and
"Tater."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexa Spencer; Editing by Alan
Crosby)