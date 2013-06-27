* Affects tiny share of imports from Bangladesh
* Action stems from U.S. labor group petition in 2007
* EU in talks with Bangladesh on preserving trade benefits
(Updates with Obama announcement, adds quotes by Froman and
Menendez)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 27 President Barack Obama on
Thursday cut off longtime U.S. trade benefits for Bangladesh in
a mostly symbolic response to dangerous conditions in that
country's garment industry that have cost more than 1,200 lives
in the past year.
"I have determined that it is appropriate to suspend
Bangladesh ... because it is not taking steps to afford
internationally recognized worker rights to workers in the
country," Obama said in a statement.
The U.S. sanction does not directly affect Bangladesh's
multi-billion-dollar clothing exports to the United States,
which came under scrutiny after the collapse of the Rana Plaza
garment factory building in April that killed 1,129 people and
the Tazreen factory fire in November that killed 112.
But it could influence the European Union to take similar
action, which would have a much bigger impact on Bangladesh and
its garment sector.
"This was not a decision taken lightly," new U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman told reporters on a phone call.
"Our goal, of course, is not only to see Bangladesh restore its
eligibility for (the trade) benefits, but to see Bangladeshi
workers in safe, appropriate work situations."
Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO labor federation,
said the decision sent an important message to countries that
receive duty-free access to the U.S. market under the
Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program.
"Countries that tolerate dangerous - and even deadly -
working conditions and deny basic workers' rights, especially
the right to freedom of association, will risk losing
preferential access to the U.S. market," Trumka said.
It also puts American companies on notice they must take
meaningful steps to improve conditions for Bangladesh's factory
workers, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert
Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement.
"No one will want to wear clothing that is 'Made in
Bangladesh' if it is made on the blood of workers. It's time for
American industry to show leadership and work with their
European counterparts on a global standard for safety."
U.S. HEAVILY TAXES CLOTHING FROM BANGLADESH
Suspending Bangladesh from the GSP program will increase
U.S. duties on an array of products the country exports to the
United States, such as tobacco, sporting equipment, porcelain
china, plastic products and a small amount of textile products.
But it will not directly affect Bangladesh's main export,
clothing, since garments are not eligible for duty cuts under
the program, which was created in 1976 to help economic
development in the world's poorest countries and to reduce
import costs for U.S. companies.
In 2012, Bangladesh was spared about $2 million in U.S.
duties on about $35 million worth of goods under the GSP
program, but it paid about $732 million in U.S. duties on $4.9
billion of clothing exports not covered by the program, said Ed
Gresser, a trade analyst with the GlobalWorks Foundation.
A European Union decision to suspend trade benefits would
have far more impact since Bangladesh's clothing and textiles
exports receive duty-free treatment there in contrast to average
U.S. duties of around 15 percent.
EU officials raised the possibility of suspension in early
May in the hope of prodding Bangladesh into action.
The EU imported roughly 9.2 billion euros ($12.13 billion)
of goods from Bangladesh last year, according to data from the
EU's executive branch, the European Commission.
Clothing and textile products ranging from towels and
bedding accounted for almost 93 percent of those goods.
EU and Bangladeshi officials will meet in Geneva in July for
talks aimed at improving safety conditions in Bangladesh and
preserving the country's trade benefits.
An EU spokesman in Brussels said the U.S. action underscored
the EU's concerns.
PETITION FILED IN 2007
The United States' own review dates back to 2007, when the
AFL-CIO, the main U.S. labor group, first filed a petition
asking that Bangladesh's trade benefits be revoked.
Despite the relatively small volume of trade affected by the
U.S. decision, Froman said Bangladeshi officials put great value
on remaining in the program.
"We will be staying very much in direct and continuous
contact with the government of Bangladesh as they take
additional actions on workers rights and workers safety," Froman
said. "We'll review their status at the appropriate time."
European retailers have responded to the two tragedies by
signing an agreement to promote worker safety in Bangladesh, but
many U.S. retailers have balked at accord, saying it gives
unions too much control over ensuring workplace safety.
They have been working instead with former Maine U.S.
senators George Mitchell, a Democrat, and Olympia Snowe, a
Republican, on an alternative plan to improve fire and safety
regulations in the garment factories of Bangladesh.
The effort is being coordinated by the Bipartisan Policy
Center, a Washington think tank.
"At this point only a few final details remain to be worked
out and agreed upon. We remain on track to complete the process
by early July," BPC President Jason Grummet said earlier this
week in an email.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen, Mary
Milliken and Richard Chang)