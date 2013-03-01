* Executive power would make it easier to secure trade deals
* Congress could vote on pacts but not amend them
* White House has not had "fast-track" authority since 2007
* Republicans back authority but question Obama's commitment
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 1 The White House on Friday
said it would work for approval of politically contentious
legislation that would ease the way for new trade deals, as it
tries to wrap up talks on an Asia-Pacific free-trade agreement
this year.
But the brief reference to the legislation known as "trade
promotion authority" in an annual report on the president's
trade agenda failed to impress some key Republicans who have
been pressing for action on the issue for years.
House of Representative Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Dave Camp, a Michigan Republican, urged President Barack Obama
to "demonstrate his commitment to a vigorous and productive
trade policy" by opening talks with Congress on the "fast track"
powers and "nominating a qualified and committed U.S. trade
representative."
The current U.S. trade representative, Ron Kirk, plans to
step down soon. That will leave the position of chief U.S. trade
negotiator vacant as the United States prepares to launch trade
talks with the European Union and as it seeks to finish talks on
a Trans-Pacific Partnership pact by the end of the year.
Trade promotion authority, also known as TPA or "fast
track," allows the White House to submit deals to Congress for
straight up-or-down votes without any amendments.
It is considered essential to assuring other countries that
any deal they reach with the United States will not be picked
apart by U.S. lawmakers during the approval process.
Both Camp and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus,
a Democrat from Montana, have announced plans to pursue TPA
legislation. But many lawmakers believe a strong push from Obama
is needed because trade bills are unpopular with many Democrats.
After four years of telling Congress they would seek TPA at
"the appropriate time," the annual trade agenda released on
Friday by the U.S. trade representative's office contained the
administration's most forward-leaning language yet.
"To facilitate the conclusion, approval, and implementation
of market-opening negotiating efforts, we will also work with
Congress on Trade Promotion Authority. Such authority will guide
current and future negotiations, and will thus support a
jobs-focused trade agenda moving forward," the report said.
ASIA-PACIFIC TRADE PUSH
The Obama administration, even without the authority, has
pursued the proposed Trans-Pacific accord between the United
States and 10 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
But negotiators hope to finish those talks this year,
possibly as early as the annual meeting of leaders from
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations in October in Bali.
That could be hard if the White House does not have TPA.
"Whether you're talking about the Trans-Pacific Partnership
or a U.S.-EU FTA, they're both going to be complicated and
having them subject to amendment will make it tough to get them
through the Senate," said Timothy Punke, a former Senate aide
who is now a partner at Monument Policy Group.
Congress last approved TPA legislation in 2002, following a
bitter fight. Republicans, who generally favor free trade,
passed the bill over the objections of Democrats, many of whom
blame past trade agreements for U.S. job losses.
Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, the top Republican on the
Senate Finance Committee, said on Friday he was pleased the
White House was "finally" asking for renewal of the legislation.
But "making TPA a reality requires more than talk, it
demands real leadership and action from the president," Hatch
said, calling the legislation an essential "lynchpin" for
Obama's trade agenda.
Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican and former U.S.
trade representative under President George W. Bush, welcomed
the statement but said it was critical the administration "focus
needed resources to developing and passing TPA."
The U.S. business community has made passage of TPA one of
its top priorities this year.
"We think it's a critical tool to effectively negotiate
agreements and get them passed by Congress," said John Engler,
president of the Business Roundtable and a former Michigan
Republican governor.
Christopher Wenk, senior director of international policy at
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said his group welcomed the
administration's acknowledgement that "TPA needs to be on the
agenda" as it pursues an expanding list of trade initiatives.