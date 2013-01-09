* Nomination was expected; will face budget fights
* Lew irritated Republicans, but unlikely to be blocked
* Deputy national security adviser frontrunner for chief of
staff
By Jeff Mason and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 President Barack Obama will
nominate White House Chief of Staff Jack Lew to be his next
Treasury secretary, choosing a budget expert and close confidant
to spearhead tough fiscal fights with Congress over the U.S.
deficit.
If confirmed by the Senate, Lew would replace Timothy
Geithner, the longest-serving member of Obama's original
economic team, who has said he would step down after one term.
A source familiar with the matter said Lew, who had been
widely expected to be tapped for the role, will be nominated on
Thursday.
The announcement would round out a slew of cabinet choices
Obama has made in recent weeks that will help set the agenda for
his second term.
Lew served as budget director for Obama and for former
President Bill Clinton. A 57-year-old policy wonk, he will have
to confront a host of tricky economic topics ranging from how
best to scale back the government's role in the housing market
to how to respond to China's economic heft.
But the high-profile Washington battle over how to rein in
the growth of the nation's debt and put the budget on a
sustainable path will dominate his tenure.
Lew helped spearhead acrimonious talks with congressional
leaders in 2011 that preceded approval of an increase in the
U.S. debt ceiling. He will have to reprise that role in the next
two months, when another debt ceiling deadline looms.
Though he is mistrusted by a number of Republicans, Lew has
some bipartisan credentials that might help him in budget talks.
The one-time Citigroup executive honed his political skills
as a policy adviser to Democratic House Speaker Tip O'Neill, who
is touted as a symbol of bipartisanship because he worked with
Republican President Ronald Reagan to change the tax code and
the Social Security retirement program in the 1980s.
"Jack is more concerned about what's fair than any personal
attention or credit," said Pamela Jackson, who worked with Lew
when O'Neill was speaker. "He was an integral and important part
of those (tax policy and Social Security) negotiations as a
trusted adviser to the speaker," she said.
Lew is an orthodox Jew and observes the Sabbath holiday,
which requires him not to work, including answering phones,
between Friday evenings and sunset on Saturday. Lew has said he
is available to work in emergencies on Saturdays and does not
view doing so as a violation of his faith.
During Obama's re-election campaign, Lew campaigned for the
president among Jewish constituents in Florida.
Lew would join Senator John Kerry, Obama's choice for
secretary of state, and former Senator Chuck Hagel, nominated
for defense chief, in the top tier of the president's circle of
advisers.
His nomination will leave open the position of chief of
staff. Obama's deputy national security adviser, Denis
McDonough, is considered the top candidate to take on that role.
LOOMING BUDGET DEADLINES
Lew's portfolio will be at the heart of Obama's second term
agenda. Fresh from difficult talks to prevent a U.S. "fiscal
cliff," the president has made deficit reduction a top priority
for the next four years.
Republicans, many of whom were unhappy with the pact agreed
to on New Year's Day that raised tax rates for the wealthiest
Americans, are unlikely to block his nomination, one analyst
said.
"I don't think Republicans are terribly excited about the
pick, but I don't think that they'll do anything to derail the
nomination," said Michelle Girard, a senior U.S. economist at
RBS. "I think that he'll be confirmed and they'll go on to the
battles that need to be fought."
Senator Jeff Sessions, the top Republican on the Senate
budget committee, expressed disapproval. "Jack Lew must never be
secretary of treasury," he said, calling testimony that Lew made
to the committee about the president's budget "outrageous and
false."
More heated battles and fiscal deadlines loom.
By the end of February, Congress must raise the $16.4
trillion debt ceiling on how much the Treasury can borrow or
risk a damaging debt default.
On March 1, deep automatic spending cuts to defense and to a
wide swath of domestic programs start to go into effect unless
Congress acts.
And at the end of March, a stop-gap funding measure expires
and the government could be forced to shut down if Congress does
not approve another bill to fund federal operations.
Geithner, who survived calls for his resignation and bore
the brunt of the criticism for how the Obama administration
handled the financial crisis, managed to win over Republican
lawmakers in his four years as Treasury secretary.
Late last year, Obama picked Geithner over Lew to lead talks
with Congress to avert the New Year's day "fiscal cliff" of tax
increases and spending cuts. Lew had angered key Republicans
during the budget negotiations in 2011.
White House spokesman Jay Carney declined to confirm news of
Lew's appointment, but praised him during a briefing with
reporters. Lew would be the fourth man nominated for a top
administration position after Kerry, Hagel, and John Brennan,
Obama's pick to lead the CIA. Some Democrats and women's groups
have criticized Obama's record of making only male hires so far
for his second term.
Aside from the cabinet's gender mix, Lew's international
credentials could raise concerns, as a U.S. representative in
key economic groupings of finance ministers.
"The first thing Jack Lew is going to have to face is that
there is an international side. It's not going to be foremost
for the next few months, nor should it be. But he's not going to
be able to ignore it for much longer," Adam Posen, the president
of the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a
former policymaker with the Bank of England, told reporters.