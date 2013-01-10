By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 10 Fortunately, clear cursive
writing is not a prerequisite for promotion to the highest
echelons of the U.S. government.
President Barack Obama joked on Thursday that he considered
taking back his offer to make White House chief of staff Jack
Lew his next Treasury secretary after seeing - thanks to media
reports - his loopy, illegible signature.
The Treasury secretary's signature appears on U.S. currency,
a fact that apparently gave Obama pause.
"I had never noticed Jack's signature, and ... when this was
highlighted yesterday in the press, I considered rescinding my
offer to appoint him," Obama said to laughter from a crowd of
dignitaries who gathered for the announcement of Lew's promotion
at the White House.
"Jack assures me that he is going to work to make at least
one letter legible in order not to debase our currency," Obama
said.
Lew's rolling signature, which consists of several connected
loops that do not resemble letters, lit up blogs and other media
reports on Wednesday when news broke that his nomination would
be formally announced the following day.
The former director of the White House Office of Management
and Budget has good company in the bad signature department: the
man he would succeed at Treasury, Timothy Geithner.
"I thought I knew you pretty well, but it was only yesterday
that I discovered that we both share a common challenge with
penmanship," Lew told Geithner, who appeared with Obama for the
announcement.
Geithner has said he had to alter his own signature before
having it printed on U.S. currency to make sure that people
could tell it was his name.