WASHINGTON Dec 4 President Barack Obama will begin a media campaign this week to seek support for his nomination of banking industry critic Richard Cordray to head the new U.S. financial watchdog agency.

The White House strategy will be to try to pressure Senate Republicans to confirm Cordray by making an appeal directly to voters in the home states of those politicians.

"We intend to aggressively take the case for Mr. Cordray's confirmation directly to the American people," White House deputy press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters.

With a Senate vote on Cordray tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Obama and his aides will give a series of media interviews on the nomination of the former Ohio attorney general to head the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Republicans opposed creation of the consumer agency, which was created under the 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation overhauling Wall Street regulation.

Its mission is to protect U.S. consumers from practices such as abusive mortgage lending and hidden credit card fees.

Republicans have warned of a risk of regulatory overreach that could make the U.S. financial industry less competitive.

They have demanded changes before agreeing to confirm Cordray, who was nominated by Obama in July.