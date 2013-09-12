Sept 12 Employers will not face a penalty if
they fail to inform their workers by Oct 1 about changes under
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, the administration
said, in what will likely come as a relief to many small
businesses.
The federal government is requiring businesses to notify
employees about the new health insurance marketplaces created by
the law that are set to start enrolling millions of Americans
beginning Oct 1.
Employers are also required to inform employees that they
may be able to get lower-cost insurance on the exchanges, but if
they buy insurance on the exchange, they may lose their employer
contribution.
Media reports have said that many small businesses had been
unaware of the requirement, and therefore were at risk of
potential penalties.
A notice posted on the Department of Labor's website on
Wednesday said employers cannot be fined for failing to provide
such notice.
"If your company is covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act,
it should provide a written notice to its employees about the
Health Insurance Marketplace by October 1, 2013, but there is no
fine or penalty under the law for failing to provide the
notice," the Labor Department said, under the heading "FAQ on
Notice of Coverage Options."
Businesses covered by the FLSA have annual sales of at least
$500,000.
A Labor Department spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that
businesses faced no consequences for missing the deadline. Asked
why the department posted the notice, the spokesperson said:
"The reason all the FAQs go out is to provide further clarity."
Some labor attorneys had been speculating that businesses
that miss the deadline would face fines of $100 day per worker,
in line with other penalties under the Affordable Care Act, said
John Barlament, an employee benefits attorney with the firm
Quarles & Brady.
"It's helpful for employers to have that clarification,"
Barlament said. "There was some uncertainty before about whether
or not there was a penalty."
Barlament said most large employers were aware of the
notification requirement.
"But among smaller clients you do see a little bit less
awareness of this, and some of them probably would have been
caught a little flat-footed here," Barlament said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Andrew Hay)