Dec 9 Obducat AB

* Receives order from Universidad Nacional Autónoma De México

* Says order value is about 1.6 million Swedish crowns($212,317)

* Will supply an EITRE 3 NIL system to the customer

* Says the system has been purchased by Facultad de Ciencias, UNAM and it will be installed in microfabrication lab of a multidisciplinary building of School of Science

* National Council For Science and Technology in Mexico, CONACyT, have provided financial support for investment in NIL system