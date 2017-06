Jan 19 Oberoi Realty announced results for the three months ended Dec. 31 as follows: (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit 1.34 vs 1.02 Net sales 2.85 vs 1.86 NOTE: Oberoi Realty Ltd is a real estate developer. The above numbers are on a comsolidated basis. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)