MUMBAI Feb 1 Three months ended December 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 0.68 vs 1.34

Net sales 1.69 vs 2.85

NOTE: Oberoi Realty Ltd is a Mumbai-based real estate developer. The above numbers are on consolidated basis. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Sophie Hares)