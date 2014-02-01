Indian shares end at record closing highs
April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
MUMBAI Feb 1 Three months ended December 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net profit 0.68 vs 1.34
Net sales 1.69 vs 2.85
NOTE: Oberoi Realty Ltd is a Mumbai-based real estate developer. The above numbers are on consolidated basis. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Sophie Hares)
