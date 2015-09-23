LONDON, Sept 23 Advent International is looking
to press ahead with an initial public share offering (IPO) for
its French smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies,
having rebuffed a joint bid made by two other private equity
firms, Carlyle and Eurazeo, sources familiar
with the matter said.
Oberthur Technologies, which ranks as the world's second
largest manufacturer of smartcards behind Gemalto, is
slated to go public in Paris by the end of the year, the sources
said.
The application for a listing on Euronext is expected to be
made in the next two weeks, another source said.
A consortium of Carlyle and Eurazeo was vying with an
alliance of PAI and Silver Lake to buy Oberthur.
But PAI and Silver Lake walked away without making an offer,
while Carlyle and Eurazeo's bid failed to meet Advent's
expectations of 1.7 billion euros, two of the sources said.
Spokesmen at Advent, Oberthur and Eurazeo declined to
comment. Carlyle and PAI were not immediately available for
comment.
Advent, which is being advised by Rothschild, expects to get
a better price with a stock market listing and has appointed
banks to work on the share offering, they said.
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank
have been brought in as global coordinators while
Societe Generale, Natixis, HSBC and
BNP Paribas are acting as bookrunners on the deal, two
of the sources said.
Advent, which is also in the process of listing its British
payments processing firm Worldpay in London,
started reviewing strategic options for Oberthur earlier this
year.
Headquartered in Hauts-de-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris,
Oberthur reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 147 million euros in 2014, up from
132 million euros the previous year.
It expects EBITDA to increase to around 175 million euros in
2015, a banker familiar with the company said.
Oberthur's main rival Gemalto's shares trade at a multiple
of enterprise value to forecast EBITDA of 8.8, while Ingenico
Group and Wirecard AG trade on multiples of
12.3 and 16.1 respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gemalto's shares sank in September after the French firm
announced the closure of its U.S. mobile payments service
Softcard.
Oberthur develops security software embedded in cards and
other devices for making payments and giving access to transport
networks or buildings.
Advent bought 90 percent of Oberthur in 2011 for 1.15
billion euros while the company's founder Jean-Pierre Savare and
his family retained a 10 percent stake.
