* Diet drugs and plans a hard sell, despite rising obesity
* Weight-loss drugs held back by limited efficacy, high cost
* Big food firms reviewing diet business after poor sales
By Ben Hirschler and Martinne Geller
KALUNDBORG, Denmark, Nov 14 Steam rises from
pipes at a giant industrial complex on the edge of the Baltic
Sea whose success is a testament to the world's diabetes and
obesity epidemic.
Novo Nordisk's Kalundborg factory, 100 km west of
Copenhagen, makes half the planet's insulin for diabetics,
putting it on a list of global sites the United States sees as
vital to its interests, according to a WikiLeaks cable in 2010.
Soaring diabetes rates, driven by increasing obesity, have
fuelled profits at the Danish company for two decades.
But now the company wants to tackle obesity head on by
launching a treatment specifically to help patients lose weight.
It would seem to be a no-brainer. Obesity rates suggest a
booming market. Yet it is proving surprisingly difficult for
both drugmakers and food companies to develop businesses
directly addressing the problem.
In a global economic downturn, modestly effective
weight-loss drugs and special diet foods are turning out to be a
tough sell when a cheaper alternative is to eat less - or do
nothing.
The first new prescription diet drugs to hit the U.S. market
in more than a decade, from Vivus and Arena
Pharmaceuticals, have registered disappointing sales
and food companies' diet lines are struggling.
Switzerland's Nestle has all but given up on the
diet business, agreeing to sell the bulk of its Jenny Craig
weight-loss unit last week to U.S. private equity firm North
Castle Partners.
And as Unilever reviews its portfolio of
underperforming food assets, analysts say its Slim-Fast brand is
one that could come up for sale. Bernstein Research estimates
Slim-Fast had 2012 sales of 300 million euros ($402 million), 34
percent lower than when Unilever agreed to buy it in 2000 for
$2.3 billion.
"The need for the services is increasing, unfortunately, but
there are a lot of companies that have not done well," said Jon
Canarick of North Castle, which also bought the firm behind the
Atkins diet from its post-bankruptcy lenders in 2007. "I credit
most of that to a combination of the economy and the influx of
competition."
Weak economies have curbed demand for pricey, specialist
dieting schemes just as competition has exploded from a host of
electronic apps that count calories for free - and securing
insurance reimbursement has been an uphill fight for new drugs
that cost around $160-$200 a month in the United States.
BURDEN OF DISEASE
Obesity prevalence has increased by more than 40 percent
across the OECD industrialised countries and half of U.S. adults
are now forecast to be obese by 2030 unless Americans change
their ways.
The condition is a major risk factor for heart disease,
certain cancers and diabetes, with the latter alone expected to
kill more than 5 million people this year.
Lars Sorensen, Novo Nordisk's veteran chief executive, hopes
the clear medical need will help his firm's move into obesity,
although he acknowledges it will not be easy.
"It is going to be challenging. We need to convince
employers and insurers in the United States, which is the
biggest market, that this is a problem that can be addressed,"
he said in an interview.
"It's been very disappointing in terms of pharmaceutical
interventions up to now, but I see that changing."
Certainly, the medical community is taking more notice.
The American Medical Association classified obesity as a
disease for the first time this year, while new guidelines from
the American College of Cardiology and American Heart
Association back more aggressive therapy.
Binge eating disorder, a related problem, has also entered
the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of
Mental Disorders, the reference book for psychiatry, opening a
new opportunity for a drug from Shire.
Europe, however, is lagging behind in recognising obesity
and approving new drugs, according to Euan Woodward, executive
director of the European Association for the Study of Obesity.
"The U.S. is way ahead. We haven't had the same discussion
in Europe yet," he said.
Yet U.S.-approved diet drugs like Vivus' Qsymia and Arena's
Belviq are being held back by cost and the modest weight loss
they can offer, with safety problems linked to earlier products
also making doctors cautious.
The popular fen-phen drug combination was taken off the
market in 1997 for causing heart damage, while Sanofi's
Acomplia was withdrawn in Europe in 2008 after being
linked to suicidal thoughts - it never won U.S. approval - and
Abbott's Meridia was pulled in 2010 on heart worries.
As a result, global sales of obesity drugs have halved in
the last five years, and even though they are expected to climb
again they will remain dwarfed by therapies to treat diabetes,
as rates of type 2 disease - the kind linked to obesity - soar.
Consensus analysts forecasts suggest obesity drug sales may
grow from $300 million to $3.8 billion by 2018, while the
diabetes market, worth some $37 billion at present, will reach
more than $57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.
Novo Nordisk hopes a high dose of its injectable medicine
liraglutide - the active ingredient in its diabetes treatment
Victoza - will take pharmacological interventions to a new
level, by mimicking the action of a natural hormone.
So far, though, clinical trials have underwhelmed analysts
and Matthias Tschoep, head of the Institute for Diabetes and
Obesity at the Helmholtz Zentrum in Munich, believes a truly
effective medicine will need to combine the effects of multiple
hormones to achieve reductions in body weight beyond the 5-10
percent seen with current drugs. That could be a long haul.
"We need to close the gap between existing drug treatments
and a gastric bypass surgery, which makes you lose 35 percent of
body weight," he said. "I firmly believe that within the next 10
to 20 years, we will have very efficient drugs."
The big problem for dieters and drug designers alike is the
fact that human evolution makes it very hard for people to curb
their appetite and cut calorie consumption.
A predisposition to gain weight is hard-wired, with animal
experiments showing that consumption of sugary food triggers the
brain to release dopamine, a neurotransmitter also linked to
drug addiction.
THREATENED BY BROCCOLI, MOBILE APPS
Weight Watchers, the leading weight loss company in
the United States, is finding the going increasingly tough.
Revenue has been roughly flat or down during six of the last
seven quarters and the outlook for the next four is even worse.
Last month, the company said that despite progress on
cost-cutting, it expected full-year revenue to fall at a low
double-digit percentage rate if recruitment trends failed to
improve.
Weight Watchers is battling a declining membership base,
growing membership at rivals, and the rise of cheap or free
smartphone applications and activity monitors such as
MyFitnessPal and the Jawbone UP wristband.
There are nearly 2,000 weight-loss apps now available on the
iPhone, and Berlin-based market research firm research2guidance
estimates that by 2015, 500 million people will be using mobile
health applications which cost much less than the packaged meal
plans sold by Jenny Craig, Nutrisystem and Medifast
that usually cost hundreds of dollars a month in
up-front purchases.
Analysts say the lion's share of the world's dieters use a
"do-it-yourself" approach.
"Broccoli and lettuce are good competition for weight-loss
shakes," said Imperial Capital analyst Mitchell Pinheiro.
"Dieting is fickle to begin with and trends are fleeting. While
the addressable market is enormous and continues to grow, how
dieters choose to diet is not consistent and it's not
sustainable."
Meanwhile, the retail market for meal replacement products
such as Slim-Fast bars and Herbalife shakes, is
estimated at $7.76 billion worldwide, according to data tracker
Euromonitor, up from $5.51 billion in 2008.
In a very competitive market, Euromonitor analyst Ildiko
Szalai sees the key to success as transcending the natural
stigma and impermanence of dieting. She cited Kellogg's
Special K cereal bars, protein shakes and diet plan, which has
briskly moved in as Slim-Fast has retreated.
"They made it very successful, positioning the product as a
lifestyle and not just something for six weeks so you lose
weight," Szalai said. "You eat it forever."
(Ben Hirschler reported from Denmark and Martinne Geller from
London; editing by Anna Willard)