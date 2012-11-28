LONDON Nov 28 A simple assessment can predict
at birth a baby's likelihood of becoming obese during childhood,
scientists said on Wednesday.
The formula, available as an online calculator, estimates
the child's obesity risk based on its birth weight, the body
mass index of the parents, the number of people in the
household, the mother's professional status and whether she
smoked during pregnancy.
Researchers who published a study of the test in the journal
PLOS ONE say they hope it will be used to identify babies at
high risk and help families take steps to stop them putting on
too much weight before it's too late.
Childhood obesity is a leading cause of early type 2
diabetes, as well as various types of cardiovascular disease,
and is becoming increasingly common in developed countries.
According to data from the American Heart Association,
almost 18 percent of boys and almost 16 percent of girls aged
between two and 19 in the United States are obese. In England,
17 percent of boys and 15 percent of girls aged between two and
15 are obese, according to National Health Service (NHS) data.
"Once a young child becomes obese, it's difficult for them to
lose weight - so prevention is the best strategy and it has to
begin as early as possible," said Philippe Froguel of Imperial
College London, who led the study.
"Unfortunately, public prevention campaigns have been rather
ineffective at preventing obesity in school-age children.
Teaching parents about the dangers of over-feeding and bad
nutritional habits at a young age would be much more effective."
Froguel's team developed the formula using data from a study
set up in 1986 following 4,000 children born in Finland.
They were initially investigating whether obesity risk could
be assessed using genetic profiles, but the test they developed
based on common genetic variations failed to make accurate
predictions. Instead, they found that non-genetic information
available at the time of birth was enough to predict which
children would become obese.
The formula proved accurate not just in the Finnish children
they studied, but also in further tests using data from studies
in Italy and the United States.
"This test takes very little time, it doesn't require any
lab tests and it doesn't cost anything," Froguel said. The
calculator is available at:
here
Although the team's work using common genetic variants did
not prove to be helpful for predicting childhood obesity, they
said about one in 10 cases of obesity are caused by rare
mutations that seriously affect appetite regulation.
The researchers said tests for these types of mutations
could become available to doctors in the next few years as the
cost of DNA sequencing technology falls.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Paul Casciato)