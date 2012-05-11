(Repeats for wider distribution. No change to headline or
text.)
* "Acceptable" bias undercuts efforts to combat obesity
* "Personal choice" to blame for epidemic - Reuters poll
* Americans split on government intervention
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, May 11 One night when Lynn McAfee was
5 years old, her psychologically troubled mother left her at the
side of a road as punishment for a now forgotten infraction.
In the minutes before her mother's car returned, the
terrified girl looked toward the nearby houses on the suburban
Philadelphia street and wondered if she should walk over and ask
for help.
"But I didn't," said McAfee, 62, who is now the director of
medical advocacy for the Council on Size and Weight
Discrimination. "I didn't think anyone would want a fat child."
The stigmatization of obesity begins in preschool: Children
as young as 3 tell scientists studying the phenomenon that
overweight people are mean, stupid, ugly and have few friends.
It intensifies in adulthood, when substantial numbers of
Americans say obese people are self-indulgent, lazy and unable
to control their appetites. And it translates into poorer job
prospects for the obese compared with their slim peers.
It may be the nation's last, accepted form of prejudice. But
the stigmatization of obesity has repercussions beyond the pain
it inflicts on its targets: It threatens to impede efforts to
fight the obesity epidemic.
"As long as we have this belief that obese people are lazy
and lacking in discipline, it will be hard to get support for
policies that change the environment, which are likely to have a
much larger impact than trying to change individuals," said
psychologist Rebecca Puhl of the Rudd Center for Food Policy &
Obesity at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
That barrier to action is becoming clearer as the nation
grapples with the costs of having two-thirds of adults
overweight or obese. This week, an influential health panel
proposed changes to an obesity-promoting environment, from farm
policies to zoning, trying to shift the debate away from
personal blame.
A new Reuters/Ipsos online poll of 1,143 adults from May 7
to 10 captures some of the prejudicial attitudes. Asked to
identify the main cause of the epidemic, 61 percent chose
"personal choices about eating and exercising"; 19 percent chose
the actions of food manufacturers and the fast-food industry.
The poll is accurate to within 3.6 percentage points. Because of
the methods used to collect the data, accuracy is measured using
a statistical measure called a credibility interval.
Reflecting the belief that the obese have only themselves to
blame, 49 percent of respondents favored allowing insurers to
charge obese people more for health insurance.
Poll respondents also showed broad support for efforts that
target the food industry: 56 percent wanted to limit advertising
of unhealthy food or taxing sugared soda, 77 percent were in
favor of calorie counts at restaurants and sport arenas. But an
all-out ban on fast-food restaurants? America loves its Big
Macs: Only 21 percent said yes.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on poll results: link.reuters.com/jep28s
Reuters video on the passion around the obesity debate: bit.ly/JkpkYI
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
EFFECTS OF THE STIGMA
One effect of the obesity stigma is that discrimination on
the basis of weight is legal. Michigan is the only state that
prohibits it, along with a few towns and cities. Everywhere
else, it is legal to deny people jobs or refuse to rent them an
apartment if they are obese. The fact that two-thirds of
American adults are overweight or obese has not led to bans on
such discrimination.
That does not surprise McAfee, who weighs about 500 pounds.
"Studies show that fat people are even more prejudiced against
fat people" than thin people are, she said.
Even respected leaders such as New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie, seen as a potential running mate for Republican
presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, are not spared the mockery.
Christie's girth was the target of fat jokes at the White
House Correspondents' dinner last month, though he shrugged them
off.
"When you're overweight, fair or unfair, there's going to be
those who make really awful comments about you and there are
going to be people who make jokes about it. That's the way it
goes," Christie told reporters.
The stigma also hurts the efforts of America's 73 million
obese adults and 12 million obese children to get back to a
healthy weight: Targets of stigma often fall into depression or
withdraw socially. Both make overeating, binge eating, and a
sedentary existence more likely, studies show.
Sophie Lewis and her colleagues at Monash University in
Australia interviewed hundreds of obese adults who were the
target of such comments as "look at that fat lady!" when out in
public. As a result, found Lewis, obese people are less likely
to exercise by walking outdoors.
Even healthcare professionals hold negative attitudes about
the obese, studies show. Physicians often spend less time with
an obese patient, for instance, and do not counsel them about a
healthy lifestyle, perhaps believing it would fall on deaf ears.
Doctors and nurses who telegraph negative attitudes toward
the obese can keep them from seeking treatment for diabetes,
found a study led by Elizabeth Teixeira of Drexel University
College of Nursing and Health Professions in Philadelphia.
"Patients are afraid of hearing, 'you're fat,' or 'just lose
weight,' as if it were that easy," said Teixeira, a nurse
practitioner specializing in diabetes. "I've had patients tell
me they delay seeking care, even having their blood pressure or
glucose checked, because they don't want to be lectured."
A 2010 study by scientists at Johns Hopkins University in
Baltimore found that the fatter a patient, the more likely a
doctor is to assume he or she is not taking medications as
prescribed. That, other studies have shown, can keep physicians
from prescribing needed meds, assuming they won't be taken.
Taking all that data into account, it may not be surprising
how reluctant people are to call themselves obese. In the
Reuters/Ipsos poll, 14 percent of respondents said they are
obese. Based on their self-reported height and weight, 26
percent are obese according to U.S. guidelines.
SHIFTING THE DEBATE
The belief that obesity reflects personal decisions implies
that the solution, too, should be personal: Eat less, move more.
But as the Institute of Medicine argued this week, the most
effective way to combat obesity is to change the environment.
For average American adults, willpower is no match for "an
environment in which we are constantly bombarded by food and
food cues," said David Kessler, former head of the Food and Drug
Administration and author of the 2009 book, "The End of
Overeating: Taking Control of the Insatiable American Appetite."
"Lecturing people doesn't work."
The IOM recommended building sidewalks to make it easier for
people to walk, banning sugary drinks from schools and requiring
60 minutes of daily exercise in grades K-12, reducing portion
sizes in schools and restaurants, and making low-cal choices
widely available and as affordable as super-sized ice cream
cones. Most important, it concluded, was changing the
"messaging," including the ubiquitous marketing of calorie-dense
food.
Fat stigma makes those ideas ripe for attack by an industry
that says how much to eat and move reflects individual choice.
The restaurant- and food-industry-funded Center for Consumer
Freedom called the IOM "arrogant and absurd" for suggesting
"that Americans are too stupid to make their own food choices."
By proposing to keep unhealthy, calorie-dense food out of school
lunch programs, it said, "food nannies" like the IOM are "flatly
arguing against consumers having any choice in their snacks and
meals."
In the Reuters/Ipsos poll, respondents were almost evenly
split over "government intervention" to reduce obesity, with 52
percent supporting it and 48 percent opposing it. There was
greater support for specific steps, with 87 percent in favor of
requiring 30 minutes per day of exercise in school.
ROOTS OF THE STIGMA
Psychologist Chris Crandall of the University of Kansas has
found that young adults who stigmatize obesity tend to be more
ideologically conservative, favoring traditional sex roles and
capital punishment, his studies found.
"Particularly in America, self-determination and individual
choice is a fundamental value," he said. "We blame people for
everything that happens to them - being poor, being obese. It's
the 'just world' idea that people get what they deserve."
The stigma is less pronounced in countries such as India,
Mexico and Turkey, whose cultures assign more collective
responsibility for personal outcomes, Crandall found. His
studies, going back to the 1990s, surveyed hundreds of people
worldwide about how closely they associate obesity with
adjectives such as lazy and stupid.
Americans also stand out in their conviction that hard work
and determination lead to success, while failure is due to lack
of effort.
"Being thin has come to symbolize such important values as
being disciplined and in control," said Yale's Puhl. The
converse: If someone is not thin, he must be lacking in those
virtues.
Indeed, some Americans value thinness more than life itself.
In a 2007 study, 24 percent of women and 17 percent of men said
they would trade three or more years of life to be svelte.
Yet despite the rising personal stakes, a growing body of
research shows just how hard it is for the average person to
keep the pounds off.
Just before speaking to Reuters, McAfee had exercised for an
hour in her Florida pool and had a salad for lunch.
"I work out, I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and I'm
still not thin," she said. "So please stop beating the crap out
of me: It's completely counterproductive."
(Additional reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Prudence Crowther)