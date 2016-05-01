By Ian Simpson
| April 30
April 30 Daniel Berrigan, a Jesuit priest, poet
and peace activist who was imprisoned for burning draft files to
protest the Vietnam War, died on Saturday at 94, a Jesuit
magazine reported.
Berrigan died at the Murray-Weigel Jesuit Community in New
York's Bronx borough, America magazine said. It did not give a
cause of death.
A passionate critic of U.S. involvement in Vietnam, Berrigan
gained worldwide attention in 1968 when he, his younger brother
Philip, who was a Josephite priest, and seven other Catholics
seized draft records from a Selective Service Office in
Catonsville, Maryland.
The group doused the files with homemade napalm in a parking
lot outside the draft office and torched them while joining
hands in prayer.
"It was Philip who came up with the idea," Berrigan told
America in 2009. In the library of Georgetown University in
Washington, "a friend found a copy of the Green Beret manual
with instructions for making napalm from soap chips and
gasoline," he said.
The Berrigans were convicted in a federal trial and released
on their own recognizance in 1970. They then went into hiding
and refused to show up for jail.
Berrigan was arrested by FBI agents and sent to federal
prison. He was released in 1972.
Asked by America if he had any regrets, Berrigan said: "I
could have done sooner the things I did, like Catonsville."
In 1980, the Berrigans and six others broke into a General
Electric nuclear missile site in Pennsylvania, and damaged
warhead nose cones and poured blood onto documents and files.
Berrigan also protested the Gulf War, the Kosovo War, the
U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, and abortion. At 92, he
took part in the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York's
Zuccotti Park, Jesuits Magazine said.
Berrigan was born into a German-Irish Catholic family in
Virginia, Minnesota. He joined the Jesuit order in 1939 and was
ordained a priest in 1952.
He wrote more than 50 books, and his first volume of poetry,
"Time Without Number," won the Lamont Prize in 1957. Berrigan
also wrote a play, "The Trial of the Catonsville Nine."
Philip Berrigan died in 2002.
Asked in the interview with America magazine for an
inscription for his gravestone, Berrigan said: "It was never
dull. Alleluia."
