Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
NEW YORK Elizabeth Norment, the American actress best known for her role on the Netflix political series "House of Cards," has died at the age of 61.
The actress passed away on Oct. 13 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, according to media reports. No other details were available.
"Everyone at 'House of Cards' is deeply saddened by Elizabeth's passing. She was a talented actress, a warm soul and a good friend to us all," Beau Willimon, the creator of the show, said in a statement.
Norment played Nancy Kaufberger, the loyal secretary of Kevin Spacey's character, in the Emmy-winning, online streaming series about a ruthless South Carolina politician.
Norment had appeared in many television series, including "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order" and "ER," as well as films such as "Runaway" and "The Woman in Red."
The actress was born in Washington, D.C., and studied at Yale University.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Leslie Adler)
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LOS ANGELES A storm is brewing in Starz's gritty new series "American Gods," as deities old and new gear up for a battle that reverberates with topical issues in the real world.