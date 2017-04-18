OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) -
** Norwegian real estate developer OBOS sold 1,074 new homes
in Norway and Sweden in the first quarter for a combined sales
price of NOK 4 billion ($467.13 million)
** In the same quarter of 2016 it sold 994 homes for NOK 3.4
billion
** Norwegian sales were 605 units, Swedish were 469 units
** Says demand for housing in areas near Swedish cities is
strong; OBOS will invest heavily in these areas in 2017
** Company currently has 5,219 homes under construction, of
which 87.3 percent have been sold
** Says "has noticed" that banks have tightened mortgage
lending in Oslo following recent regulatory changes, but still
plans to launch major new development plans there in 2017
** Housing prices in Norway and Sweden have risen sharply in
recent years
** OBOS is the top owner of construction firms Veidekke
and AF Gruppen
($1 = 8.5630 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Simon Johnson)