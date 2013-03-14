LONDON, March 14 Ocado Group PLC :
* Ocado confirms talks re technology agreement
* In discussions with wm. morrison supermarkets which may lead
to an agreement
to license certain of Ocado 's intellectual property
* Talks also concern operating knowledge for purposes of
morrison commencing an
online grocery business in the UK
* Negotiations do not involve discussion of morrison acquiring
either the whole
of, or an equity stake in, Ocado
* Any agreement would be complementary to ocado's existing
partnership with
waitrose