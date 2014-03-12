March 12 Ocado Group PLC : * Interim management statement for the 12 weeks to Feb 23 * Gross sales (group) £227.5M, up 22.6% * Gross sales (Retail) £218.8m, up 18.0% * Continued solid trading momentum with improved efficiencies in both CFCs

since the end of 2013 * Morrisons.com ramp up progressing well * Phase 2 development at CFC2 on track with completion due in H2 2014 * We expect to continue growing in line with, or slightly ahead of, the market