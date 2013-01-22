UPDATE 13-Trump dismays, angers allies by abandoning global climate pact
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
LONDON Jan 22 British online grocer Ocado said Stuart Rose, the former boss of clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer, would become its chairman when Michael Grade quits in May.
The firm said on Tuesday Rose had been appointed as an independent non-executive director and chairman designate with effect from March 11.
Ocado said he will succeed Grade after the firm's AGM on May 10.
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
BERLIN, June 2 German new car registrations jumped almost 13 percent in May thanks to two extra business days, an industry source said.