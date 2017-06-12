LONDON, June 12 Britain's Ocado plans
to raise at least 350 million pounds ($446 million) from issuing
bonds and making changes to its banking facilities, money that
the online food retailer will use to expand capacity and develop
software, it said on Monday.
Ocado, which last week clinched a long awaited overseas deal
with an as yet unnamed European retailer, also published its
results for the 22 weeks to April 30, showing a strong increase
in sales.
Gross retail sales were up by almost a quarter to 600
million pounds, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) increased 20.5 percent to 37.6 million
pounds while pretax profit rose 45.7 percent to 6.7 million
pounds.
However, the figures were flattered as they covered a
22-week period compared with 20 weeks in the previous year.
The group said it would raise a minimum of 200 million
pounds through an offering of senior secured notes.
Additionally it plans to secure about 150 million pounds
through the amendment and extension of its revolving credit
facility.
"The board believes that with its continued strong trading,
increased scale and profitability, Ocado can benefit from the
historically low financing costs in the public debt markets to
put in place longer maturity financing on attractive terms," it
said.
As of April 30, external net debt was 98.7 million pounds.
Shares in Ocado have had a roller coaster ride since listing
at 180 pence in 2010.
They were down 2.7 percent at 282.3 pence at 1005 GMT,
valuing the business at 1.8 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7852 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)