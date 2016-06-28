LONDON, June 28 British online grocer Ocado reported a 5.7 percent rise in first-half core earnings and said talks to secure a long awaited overseas deal were continuing.

The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose and also has a distribution agreement with Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket, said on Tuesday it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 40.4 million pounds ($53.6 million) in the six months to May 15.

That compared with 38.2 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Analysts see winning international licensing deals in north America and western Europe as the key driver of Ocado's stock market valuation. However, the company missed a target of securing one by the end of 2015 and is still to announce one.

"Discussions with many potential international retailers to adopt the Ocado Smart Platform solution continue," it said.

Ocado said the UK grocery market remained competitive with ongoing price deflation. ($1 = 0.7532 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)