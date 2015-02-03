UPDATE 1-U.S. weather forecaster sees chance of El Nino by summer and fall 2017
May 11 Neutral or El Nino conditions are nearly equally likely in the Northern Hemisphere this summer and fall, a U.S. government forecaster said on Thursday.
LONDON Feb 3 British online grocer Ocado on Tuesday posted an annual pretax profit for the first time since it was founded in 2000.
The firm, which signed its first third-party deal with Britain's No. 4 grocer Morrisons in 2013, said it made a pretax profit before one off items of 10.1 million pounds ($15.3 million) in the year to Nov. 30 2014.
That was in line with analyst expectations and compares with a loss of 3.8 million pounds in the 2012-13 year.
Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, had previously reported full-year group sales rose 20.4 percent to 1.03 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6655 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
May 11 Neutral or El Nino conditions are nearly equally likely in the Northern Hemisphere this summer and fall, a U.S. government forecaster said on Thursday.
May 11 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday projected the possibility of neutral or El Nino conditions as nearly equally favored in the Northern Hemisphere during the summer and fall this year.