* CEO says retail environment challenging
* Ocado to grow in line or slightly above online market
* Morrison's service scaling well
LONDON, Sept 11 British online grocer Ocado
reported gross retail sales rose 15.5 percent in its
fiscal third quarter but average order size fell as competition
increased in the business.
Gross sales rose to 218.5 million pounds ($354 million) in
the 12 weeks to Aug. 10, compared with a rise of 15.6 percent in
the first half, while average order size fell 1.7 percent to
111.64 pounds.
"We are pleased with the continued steady growth of our
business despite the increasingly competitive nature of the
market," Chief Executive Tim Steiner said in a statement.
Market leader Tesco cut the delivery price for its
online grocery orders this year.
"The retail environment is challenging with an increased
level of promotional activity and price reductions across the
industry," Steiner said, adding he expects Ocado to keep growing
sales in line with or slightly above the online grocery market.
Britain's online grocery market is growing at around 15
percent a year, far outpacing the broader market, and while it
still accounts for only about 5 percent of total grocery sales,
industry group IGD sees it more than doubling in value over the
next five years to 17 billion pounds.
Ocado, which struck a 200 million pound deal with Morrisons
to provide its online grocery operation, said the
service that was launched in January was scaling successfully as
demand increased.
Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, has not made an annual pretax profit
since it was founded in 2000 but analysts are forecasting one
for its 2013-14 financial year.
1 US dollar = 0.6172 British pound)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Kate Holton)