* Expects multiple deals in multiple territories

* Firm missed target of first overseas deal in 2015

* Says not in bid talks with Amazon

LONDON, Feb 2 British online grocer Ocado is confident it will sign multiple overseas technology deals despite missing out on its target of securing a first one in 2015, the firm said on Tuesday.

Analysts see securing international deals as the key driver of Ocado's stock market valuation.

The firm said discussions with several potential overseas partners to adopt its technology were continuing.

"We are in talks with...a lot of retailers both in North America and in western Europe but also globally across Asia, Australia, even in South America," Chief Executive Tim Steiner told reporters.

"Some of those deals will take longer to sign-up than others...but we expect to do multiple deals in multiple territories across the medium term," he said, declining to be more specific on timing.

He was speaking after Ocado met forecasts with a 13.8 percent rise in full-year core earnings.

Ocado shares, which have had a rollercoaster ride since they debuted at 180 pence in 2010, have fallen 40 percent over the last year.

They were down 5 percent at 250.1 pence at 1420 GMT, valuing the business at 1.45 billion pounds ($2.1 billion).

"The investment case is somewhat binary in the sense that without any international deals Ocado looks expensive and potentially strategically weak, but its valuation could suddenly look more attractive and the company strategically very smart the moment a deal is signed," said Barclays analyst James Anstead.

Media reports have periodically linked the firm with a bid from Amazon to accelerate the U.S. firm's expansion into the UK grocery market.

"If we were in conversations with Amazon about a possible bid we would have to disclose that fact to the market, and we haven't done so," said Steiner.

The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose and also has a distribution agreement with Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket, said it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 81.5 million pounds ($117.2 million) in the year to Nov. 29.

That compared with analysts' average forecast of 81 million pounds and 71.6 million pounds made in the 2013-14 year.

Ocado had previously reported full-year group sales rose 17.3 percent to 1.2 billion pounds. Retail sales increased 14.7 percent, with growth slowing to 13 percent in its fourth quarter.

The firm reported full-year pretax profit of 11.9 million pounds, only the second time it has done so in its 16-year history. ($1 = 0.6952 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey and Paul Sandle; editing by Susan Thomas)