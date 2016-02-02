* Expects multiple deals in multiple territories
* Firm missed target of first overseas deal in 2015
* Says not in bid talks with Amazon
* Shares down 40 pct over last year
LONDON, Feb 2 British online grocer Ocado
is confident it will sign multiple overseas technology
deals despite missing out on its target of securing a first one
in 2015, the firm said on Tuesday.
Analysts see securing international deals as the key driver
of Ocado's stock market valuation.
The firm said discussions with several potential overseas
partners to adopt its technology were continuing.
"We are in talks with...a lot of retailers both in North
America and in western Europe but also globally across Asia,
Australia, even in South America," Chief Executive Tim Steiner
told reporters.
"Some of those deals will take longer to sign-up than
others...but we expect to do multiple deals in multiple
territories across the medium term," he said, declining to be
more specific on timing.
He was speaking after Ocado met forecasts with a 13.8
percent rise in full-year core earnings.
Ocado shares, which have had a rollercoaster ride since they
debuted at 180 pence in 2010, have fallen 40 percent over the
last year.
They were down 5 percent at 250.1 pence at 1420 GMT, valuing
the business at 1.45 billion pounds ($2.1 billion).
"The investment case is somewhat binary in the sense that
without any international deals Ocado looks expensive and
potentially strategically weak, but its valuation could suddenly
look more attractive and the company strategically very smart
the moment a deal is signed," said Barclays analyst James
Anstead.
Media reports have periodically linked the firm with a bid
from Amazon to accelerate the U.S. firm's expansion
into the UK grocery market.
"If we were in conversations with Amazon about a possible
bid we would have to disclose that fact to the market, and we
haven't done so," said Steiner.
The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose and also has a distribution agreement
with Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket, said it
made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 81.5 million pounds ($117.2 million) in
the year to Nov. 29.
That compared with analysts' average forecast of 81 million
pounds and 71.6 million pounds made in the 2013-14 year.
Ocado had previously reported full-year group sales rose
17.3 percent to 1.2 billion pounds. Retail sales increased 14.7
percent, with growth slowing to 13 percent in its fourth
quarter.
The firm reported full-year pretax profit of 11.9 million
pounds, only the second time it has done so in its 16-year
history.
($1 = 0.6952 pounds)
