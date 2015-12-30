LONDON Dec 30 Shares in British online
supermarket Ocado fell sharply on Wednesday, which
traders attributed to concerns over growing competition from a
rival service at Amazon.
Ocado shares were down 7.9 percent by 0910 GMT, making the
stock the worst performer on Britain's FTSE 250 mid-cap index
and on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.
Trading volumes in Ocado stock were also above the average
for the rest of the UK and European markets.
Both Paul Kavanagh, head of Patronus Partners Ltd, and
Beaufort Securities' Graeme Hatch cited Amazon UK's plans to
expand its 'Pantry' grocery delivery service as the main reason
for the slide in Ocado's shares.
Ocado's share price fall put the stock at its lowest level
in more than a year.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)