BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 29 Ocado Group Plc
* One of its subsidiaries has entered into an agreement for a new customer fulfilment centre in Erith, south-east London
* CFC4 to be developed by Bericote Properties and funded by Tritax Big Box REIT
* Ocado expects that it will commence fit out work on CFC4 in 2016 and that it will be operational by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.