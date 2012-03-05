* Q1 gross sales 162.1 mln stg, up 10.9 pct

* Says Hatfield operating at record levels of capacity

* Shares up 2.8 pct vs falling sector

By James Davey

LONDON, March 5 British online grocer Ocado managed a double-digit percentage rise in first-quarter sales and forecast an acceleration in sales growth as the year progresses in a market it expects to remain difficult.

"I don't think the competitive environment in UK grocery has ever been as tough as it is," Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Bracey told Reuters on Monday. "It's the toughest grocery market on the planet, and we don't expect that to change, but we're happy operating in it."

Shares in Ocado, which mostly sells the products of upmarket grocer Waitrose via a fleet of brightly coloured vans, rose 2.8 percent on Monday after the firm said gross sales increased 10.9 percent to 162.1 million pounds ($257 million) in the 12 weeks to Feb. 19.

That was in line with company guidance of first-quarter sales growth of around 10 percent and a slight improvement on growth of 10.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

"We're seeing both people spending more on line and also us getting a larger share of the online market," said Bracey.

Ocado, founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, said average orders per week increased by 13.4 percent to 116,987 in the first quarter, though average order size fell 2.2 percent to 115.49 pounds.

It said 93.2 percent of orders were delivered on time or early, up 0.9 percentage points year-on-year, while 98.2 percent of items were delivered as ordered, up 0.2 percentage points.

Ocado's 2011 earnings were hit by higher staffing costs as it battled to overcome capacity constraints at its main distribution depot in Hatfield, north of London.

With Hatfield now operating at record levels of capacity, service initiatives kicking in and further improvements at the depot due to come onstream in the second quarter, Ocado expects sales growth to accelerate.

Analysts are on average forecasting a rise in 2012 gross sales of 16 percent and earnings before interest and tax of 7-8 million pounds ($11.1-$12.7 million).

"Consensus therefore expects the remaining quarters to grow by 17 percent, which looks optimistic to us," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan.

Shares in Ocado, which have lost nearly half of their value since floating at 180 pence in July 2010, were up 3.5 pence at 106.6 pence at 0953 GMT, valuing the firm at 571 million pounds. The European retail sector index was down 0.5 percent.

Ocado has polarised opinion like few other market debutants. Fans point to rapid growth in online grocery sales and to its high customer service ratings, but sceptics think its model of filling orders from a central depot will never be as profitable as online operations at established grocers, which mostly pick orders in store.

They also fear Ocado will face growing competition from Waitrose itself, which has started selling groceries online in Ocado's heartlands in and around London.