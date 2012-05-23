* Q2 gross sales up 13 pct vs 10.9 pct in Q1

* Says benefiting from operational efficiencies

LONDON May 23 British online supermarket Ocado posted an acceleration in sales growth in its second quarter, benefiting from improved operational efficiency at its distribution centre.

Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, said on Wednesday its gross sales rose 13 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to May 13.

That compares with a rise of 10.9 percent in the first quarter.

Ocado, founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, said operational performance at its Hatfield customer fulfilment centre (CFC), north of London, continues to improve, operating at record levels of capacity in the second quarter.

It said construction of a second CFC at Dordon, Warwickshire, was progressing according to plan, with testing and commissioning due to start over the summer and operations scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2013.

Shares in Ocado have lost nearly half of their value since floating at 180 pence in July 2010. But they have increased 20 percent over the last three months as its operational performance has improved.

The stock closed Tuesday at 102 pence, valuing the business at 532 million pounds ($840 million).