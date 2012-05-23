* Q2 gross sales up 13 pct vs 10.9 pct in Q1
* Says benefiting from operational efficiencies
LONDON May 23 British online supermarket Ocado
posted an acceleration in sales growth in its second
quarter, benefiting from improved operational efficiency at its
distribution centre.
Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, said on Wednesday its gross sales rose
13 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to May 13.
That compares with a rise of 10.9 percent in the first
quarter.
Ocado, founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs
bankers, said operational performance at its Hatfield customer
fulfilment centre (CFC), north of London, continues to improve,
operating at record levels of capacity in the second quarter.
It said construction of a second CFC at Dordon,
Warwickshire, was progressing according to plan, with testing
and commissioning due to start over the summer and operations
scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2013.
Shares in Ocado have lost nearly half of their value since
floating at 180 pence in July 2010. But they have increased 20
percent over the last three months as its operational
performance has improved.
The stock closed Tuesday at 102 pence, valuing the business
at 532 million pounds ($840 million).