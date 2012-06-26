* Says Q3 "particularly hard to forecast"
* Expects sales growth to increase in H2 overall
* H1 EBITDA 14.9 mln stg vs f'cst 15 mln stg
* Names Duncan Tatton-Brown CFO
LONDON, June 26 British online supermarket Ocado
said trade in its third quarter was disrupted by
celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee as it
posted a 4.5 percent rise in underlying first half earnings.
"The third quarter is particularly hard to forecast as we
have already seen some disruption from the Jubilee events, and
there is uncertainty as to the effect of the forthcoming Olympic
Games, but we expect sales growth to increase in the second half
of 2012 overall," chief executive Tim Steiner said on Tuesday.
Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, made earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 14.9 million pounds
($23.2 million) in the 24 weeks to May 13.
That was in line with analysts' consensus forecast of 15
million pounds, according to a company poll, and up from 14.3
million pounds in 2010-11.
Ocado's sales rose 12.0 percent to 332.3 million pounds,
with growth accelerating in its second quarter, raising hopes it
has got to grips with bottlenecks at its distribution centre at
Hatfield, north of London, that led to a string of profit
downgrades last year.
Statutory pretax profit was flat at 0.2 million pounds and
the firm ended the period with net debt of 71.3 million pounds.
Ocado shares have had a roller coaster ride since floating
at 180 pence in July 2010. They hit a low of 52 pence in
December but have risen 82 percent in the last six months.
The stock closed Monday at 108 pence, valuing the business
at about 561 million pounds.
Ocado, founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs
bankers, has polarised opinion like few other market debutants.
Fans point to rapid growth in online grocery sales and to its
high customer service ratings, but sceptics think its model of
filling orders from a central depot will never be as profitable
as online operations at established grocers, which mostly pick
orders in store.
They also fear Ocado is facing growing competition from
Waitrose itself, which has started selling groceries online in
Ocado's heartlands in and around London.
Ocado also named Duncan Tatton-Brown as its new chief
financial officer from Sept. 1. He succeeds Andrew Bracey, who
quit to join recruitment company Michael Page in
January. ($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)